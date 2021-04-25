Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Elimination Shocker: Rajeev vs Prashanth, Who Will Get Evicted This Weekend? – TMT

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 completes an eventful eighth week. The eviction suspense for this week will come to an finish on Sunday’s episode. Vishwanath was the final contestant to be evicted from the present. Nonetheless, the battle for elimination reaches an epic finale this week and it will likely be a really decisive one.

With the absence of host Sudeep Kichcha, the announcement of elimination will probably be novel. Nonetheless, the query is about who and why he/she is evicted this week. Whereas a lot of the experiences recommended Raghu to be the plain selection, an epic twist came about. Raghu was secure apparently and therefore, the limelight shifted to Prashanth or Vaishnavi.

Prashanth is lurking round within the backside two within the final two eviction voting outcomes. Nonetheless, with Raghu’s security, the highlight shifts to Prashanth in the intervening time. Nonetheless, his skill to counterattack contestants issues essentially the most relating to the present’s TRP. Therefore, there’s a likelihood of his survival this week. One other title lurking the elimination chance is Vaishnavi.

Vaishnavi’s fan base is sort of important and she is going to proceed to woo the viewers. Nonetheless, there have been a number of situations the place promising contestants had been evicted. Therefore, Prashanth or Vaishnavi is the possible evictions of this week. There are speculations about Rajeev being evicted from the present this week too. A powerful contender in duties, Rajeev’s eviction will probably be a game-changer in Bigg Boss Kannada 8. Divya S, Manju, Prashanth S, Raghu, Rajeev, and Vaishnavi had been the nominations for elimination this week.