Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Elimination: Sudeep talks about second wild card entry, Shankar Ashwath evicted? – TheNewsCrunch

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Elimination: Sudeep talks about second wild card entry, Shankar Ashwath evicted?

Journalist Chakravarthy Chandrachud made the first wild card entry into Bigg Boss Kannada 8. Many who saw him come home were outraged. Some feel that he should not have come. Sudeep has discussed this issue. Moreover, the wild card entry has indicated that this is just the beginning.

Bigg Boss contestants were shocked to see another entry among the 13 contestants, and they were blown away by the sudden entry of Chakravarthy Chandrachud. As soon as Journalist Chakravarthy Chandrachud entered the Bigg Boss house, he tried to attract everyone’s attention. So much so that he has stepped up to take control of everyone else. This is not pleasing to many. Thus, there was a debate about the need for a wild card entry.

Manju and Divya had talked about wild card entry. They even spoke there wouldn’t be any wild card this time. But suddenly, seeing Journalist Chakravarthy Chandrachud, there were stunned and even said that he shouldn’t have come.

Sudeep talked about this and asked why the wild card entry is not interesting. The contestants have given their opinion about Journalist Chakravarthy Chandrachud. Then Sudeep, Bigg Boss said it was only the beginning. By this, it’s revealed that there will be another wild card entry into Bigg Boss’ house.

With just six weeks over, two more wild card entries are expected. With Prashanth safe from elimination this week, it’s believed that Shankar Ashwath will get eliminated as he secured the lowest votes among the nominated contestants.

