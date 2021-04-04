ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Elimination Today Episode 4th April 2021: Shankar Ashwath Eliminated This Week?

Avatar
By
Posted on
Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Elimination

Catch the full episode written update of the reality show “Bigg Boss Kannada 8” on 4th April 2021. The episode is gonna be replete with entertainment. This is the Weekend Ka Vaar episode in which we will going to witness how Kichccha Sudeep bashes on the inmates. He gonna makes the housemate understand the things in their favor. He will be going to discuss their heated argument of the last episodes.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Elimination

Contents hide
1 Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Elimination
2 Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Nominated Contestants This Week

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Elimination

Mr No. Contestants Status
1 Dhanushree Eliminated
2 Nirmala Eliminated
3 Geetha Bhat Eliminated
4 Chandrakala Eliminated
5 Prashanth Eliminated
6 Shankar Eliminated

The inmates in this season are doing great and winning the hearts of the audience. The inmates such as Chakravarthy Chandrachud, and Manju Pavagada both are doing best among the rest of the housemates. Hence Kichcha is all set to give a lecture to inmates for their misbehavior with each other. As we all know today is Sunday and it is the elimination night of the week, hence the inmates are tensed as one of them will going to leave the show.

The day since the show started contestants are afraid of elimination as they entered the show with a dream of winning a title. As per the source, tonight will be a male contestant may get evicted from the house. Eight inmates are on the list of nominations while two are in the danger zone out which male contents have fewer votes and he may face the eviction tonight. Well, the wild card internet is in the safe zone as he has been giving his best to keep the audience entertain.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Nominated Contestants This Week

These Six Contestants Are Nominated For Elimination This Week, Voting Lines Are Closed, According To The Online Voting Trends Shankar Ashwath Gets Less Votes and Can Eliminate This Week For Sure On The Basis Of Votes If Makers Don’t want Elimination This Week Then he can be Survive more Weeks In Bigg Boss Kannada 8

  • Aravind
  • Prashanth
  • Subha
  • Nidhi
  • Shamanth
  • Shankar

And the housemates also discuss the love angel which creates huge laughter in the house. They use to talk hilariously on this topic and the environment gets cheerful. Sudeep is in the targeted mode as he isn’t focusing on the single track and keeps himself involving in the other matters of the house. While if we talk about Chakravarthy Chandrachud he not only winning the heart of the audience but also wooing the audience.

Read More:

The voting lines have been off and if you want to save your favorite inmate from the next time you have to vote them from Monday to Saturday. And we will see Kiccha Sudeep praising the girl power of Vaishnavi and Divya Suresh. He compliments them for their performance in the last task with dignity and the winning will power. Don’t forget to watch your favorite show on Colors Kannada at 9:00 pm from Saturday to Sunday. Stay grooved to our site and keep yourself updated.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
670
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
651
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
650
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
632
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
615
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
608
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
601
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
531
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
510
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
syracuse’s Logo syracuse’s Logo
509
LATEST

Syracuse women’s lacrosse stays undefeated with 17-10 win over Virginia Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top