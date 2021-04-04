Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Elimination Today Episode 4th April 2021: Shankar Ashwath Eliminated This Week?

Catch the full episode written update of the reality show “Bigg Boss Kannada 8” on 4th April 2021. The episode is gonna be replete with entertainment. This is the Weekend Ka Vaar episode in which we will going to witness how Kichccha Sudeep bashes on the inmates. He gonna makes the housemate understand the things in their favor. He will be going to discuss their heated argument of the last episodes.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Elimination

Mr No. Contestants Status 1 Dhanushree Eliminated 2 Nirmala Eliminated 3 Geetha Bhat Eliminated 4 Chandrakala Eliminated 5 Prashanth Eliminated 6 Shankar Eliminated

The inmates in this season are doing great and winning the hearts of the audience. The inmates such as Chakravarthy Chandrachud, and Manju Pavagada both are doing best among the rest of the housemates. Hence Kichcha is all set to give a lecture to inmates for their misbehavior with each other. As we all know today is Sunday and it is the elimination night of the week, hence the inmates are tensed as one of them will going to leave the show.

The day since the show started contestants are afraid of elimination as they entered the show with a dream of winning a title. As per the source, tonight will be a male contestant may get evicted from the house. Eight inmates are on the list of nominations while two are in the danger zone out which male contents have fewer votes and he may face the eviction tonight. Well, the wild card internet is in the safe zone as he has been giving his best to keep the audience entertain.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Nominated Contestants This Week

These Six Contestants Are Nominated For Elimination This Week, Voting Lines Are Closed, According To The Online Voting Trends Shankar Ashwath Gets Less Votes and Can Eliminate This Week For Sure On The Basis Of Votes If Makers Don’t want Elimination This Week Then he can be Survive more Weeks In Bigg Boss Kannada 8

Aravind

Prashanth

Subha

Nidhi

Shamanth

Shankar

And the housemates also discuss the love angel which creates huge laughter in the house. They use to talk hilariously on this topic and the environment gets cheerful. Sudeep is in the targeted mode as he isn’t focusing on the single track and keeps himself involving in the other matters of the house. While if we talk about Chakravarthy Chandrachud he not only winning the heart of the audience but also wooing the audience.

The voting lines have been off and if you want to save your favorite inmate from the next time you have to vote them from Monday to Saturday. And we will see Kiccha Sudeep praising the girl power of Vaishnavi and Divya Suresh. He compliments them for their performance in the last task with dignity and the winning will power. Don’t forget to watch your favorite show on Colors Kannada at 9:00 pm from Saturday to Sunday. Stay grooved to our site and keep yourself updated.