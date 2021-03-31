LATEST

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Episode Voting Result 31st March 2021 Updat

Bigg Boss Kannada 8

Colors TV’s famous reality show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is causing havoc in the hearts of its viewers and also in the state. As everyone knows we will see 106 days with 17 housewives in it and the show has completed 31 episodes so far. In all the previous episodes, we have seen game plans, strategy, politics, and our own different way of maintaining our position in the game until the finals. If you want to know about this show then stick here and there because here you will get to know about the episode of Bibi Kannada tonight.

The main thing to know is that you can save your favorite contestant and watch him in the finals and take him to the end. Every Sunday one has to go out of the house and the others play ahead. If we talk about high votes, Shamanth got 15.39% (516 votes), Manju Pawagada got 12.05% (404 votes), KP Aravind got 11.45% (384 votes), Vishwanath Haver got 11.24% (377 votes), And when it comes to Raghu Gowda he got 7.75% (260 votes).

In tonight’s episode you will see the latest captaincy work in Bibi Kannada season 8. We are going to see some more crazy and tragic events when the teammates would perform a little physical performance while they were doing the task in which they had to build the pyramids with bricks and then save their bricks to build their pyramids. Gets involved in the fight. All the housewives will get an intense fight with each other, but things go out of control when Manju Pavagada accidentally breaks her teeth.

The show is becoming a hot potato with its every episode. There is no doubt that this title is only in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada. All you have to swim is that you can watch it anytime on the Voot app and to save your favorite contestant you can vote and save the housewife. Hit the comment box and tell us who you want to see in the finals and who you think can win the game. Stay tuned with us to know more about this because here you will get the voting result details of Bibi Kannada Season 8.. Till then stay and stay safe…

