Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Eviction: This Contestant is Eliminated in Week 5 Voting Result Due to Least Votes or Penalty? – TheNewsCrunch

Bigg Boss 8 Kannada is concluding its fifth week with a controversial task and its allied consequences. However, the weekend episodes guarantee an electrifying time for the audience with host Sudeep Kichcha. The fourth eviction of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 will be announced on Sunday.

The voting lines for this week’s elimination opened late but the audience sprung into action from the same day.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Nominated Contestants Week 5

This week’s elimination decision will be a tough one for the Bigg Boss makers. Prashanth’s indecent actions with Divya Urudaga has created ripples of negativity across the audience base. The audience are disappointed with his actions on national television with a young girl. On the other hand, Shankar is trailing in terms of the votes count with least votes.

Dhanushree was the first elimination of Bigg Boss Kannada 8. After Geetha Bhat, Chandrakala was the last eviction of this season of Bigg Boss Kannada. After a stunning fight with other nominated contestants, Chandrakala exited her Bigg Boss journey on a sad note. However, the limelight for this week is on two out of the six nominations for this week.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 voting window ended on Friday midnight. The fight for eviction safety was incredibly fought by the contestants. However, some contestants took up the challenge and gained immense coverage and popularity. Manju, Aravind, and Shamanth were the best performers of this week.

Manju continues to be the best entertainer in the house. Brogowda aka Shamanth revived his performance this week. Nidhi fails to gain the wrath of the audience along with Prashanth.

According to reports, Shankar is eliminated this week in Bigg Boss Kannada 8.

