ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Eviction: This Contestant is Eliminated in Week 5 Voting Result Due to Least Votes or Penalty? – TheNewsCrunch

Avatar
By
Posted on
Bigg Boss kannada 8 eviction vote results week 5
Bigg Boss kannada 8 eviction vote results week 5

Bigg Boss 8 Kannada is concluding its fifth week with a controversial task and its allied consequences. However, the weekend episodes guarantee an electrifying time for the audience with host Sudeep Kichcha. The fourth eviction of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 will be announced on Sunday.

The voting lines for this week’s elimination opened late but the audience sprung into action from the same day.

Contents hide
1 Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Nominated Contestants Week 5
2 Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Eviction Updates Week 5
3 Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Top Performers Week 5
4 Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Worst Performers Week 5
5 Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Eviction List

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Nominated Contestants Week 5

  • Shankar
  • Shamanth
  • Nidhi
  • Subha
  • Prashanth
  • Aravind

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Eviction Updates Week 5

This week’s elimination decision will be a tough one for the Bigg Boss makers. Prashanth’s indecent actions with Divya Urudaga has created ripples of negativity across the audience base. The audience are disappointed with his actions on national television with a young girl. On the other hand, Shankar is trailing in terms of the votes count with least votes.

Dhanushree was the first elimination of Bigg Boss Kannada 8. After Geetha Bhat, Chandrakala was the last eviction of this season of Bigg Boss Kannada. After a stunning fight with other nominated contestants, Chandrakala exited her Bigg Boss journey on a sad note. However, the limelight for this week is on two out of the six nominations for this week.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 voting window ended on Friday midnight. The fight for eviction safety was incredibly fought by the contestants. However, some contestants took up the challenge and gained immense coverage and popularity. Manju, Aravind, and Shamanth were the best performers of this week.

Manju continues to be the best entertainer in the house. Brogowda aka Shamanth revived his performance this week. Nidhi fails to gain the wrath of the audience along with Prashanth.

According to reports, Shankar is eliminated this week in Bigg Boss Kannada 8.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Top Performers Week 5

  • Shankar
  • Shamanth
  • Nidhi
  • Subha
  • Prashanth
  • Aravind

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Worst Performers Week 5

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Eviction List

  • Dhanushree (Week 1)
  • Nirmala (Week 2)
  • Geetha Bhat (Week 3)
  • Chandrakala (Week 4)
  • Prashanth or Shankar (Week 5)
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
518
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
499
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
485
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
478
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
477
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
476
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
440
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
435
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
431
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
423
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top