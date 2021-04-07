ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Latest Episode: Prashanth Sambargi Get Into An Argumant With Other Housemates 7th April 2021

Bigg Boss Kannada 8



The most controversial Tv reality show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8’s upcoming episode starts with where the fight is ready to take a place in the Bigg Boss house today. While all the housemates sit in the garden area and many of them entered the pool and spontaneously Prashanth Sambargi and other contestants get into an ugly argument. They start shouting and says that does not stretch it otherwise it can be taken a ugly face which is not appropriate on national television.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8

This fight is an attraction point of the recent episode because in the house a lot of circumstances happen in the wrong way, which created an ugly fight among the contestants. As we know that in the previous episode Divya Suresh, Manju Pavagada has attracted an audience towards its activities but now the new alliance is being watched in the house between KP Aravind and Divya Suresh and all housemates are talking about their equation. All BB fans can watch this twist in the house and everyone is liking to watch them on the screen.

All the viewers are showing their good equation and all the fans as per the netizens their pair are looking extraordinary. They say that they are looking fabulous whenever they capture them together as we know that Bigg Boss is that house where all housemates always try to make an alliance. Because everyone needs someone who can support them in every situation and handle them in their bad time, therefore they make an alliance and you can watch it as well.

When the Jodi task was played at that time they came into the limelight and now all the netizens are eagerly waiting for the weekend. Because they are curious to get to know that where she will sit in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode besides KP Ashwin or someone other. They both meet each other in the Bigg Boss journey and let see what type of magic this alliance will create in the house, everyone is desperately waiting for that

As per the sources, all three contestants KP Aravind, Manju Pavagada, and Divya Suresh did not hide anything, and this is the reason that all housemates tell them that they are doing best and seems perfect pair in the Bigg Boss house. As everyone knows that the show is well-known for its pure content and so the nominations also take a place, with this upcoming episode so do not forget to watch it on the time, and for more updates stay connected with us.

