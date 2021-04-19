Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Nominations: These Six contestants are nominated for voting in week 8 – TMT

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 seventh week accomplished with a substantial twist which was least anticipated. The weekend episode was promising however the elimination suspense loomed largely. On Sunday, Vishwanath, the intense younger star obtained evicted with the least votes. This was stunning to see as most unofficial polls anticipated Shamanth, who acquired the least votes in final week’s elimination voting. Consequently, Vishwanath’s journey got here to an finish.

Shamanth is secure from nominations this week after a very long time. Thus, six different contestants had been nominated for evictions this week. Additionally, just a few of the preferred housemates had been chosen for week eight elimination. This contains Rajeev, Raghu, Divya Suresh, Manju and Prashanth. This week’s elimination voting will likely be a troublesome one as all these contestants are thought of to be sturdy.

Raghu may be the one contestant within the hazard zone, and he wants folks’s assist to remain in the home. Raghu, Prashanth and Chakravarthy are thought of boring contestants amongst netizens, and they should step up their sport to stay contained in the BB home.

The nominated contestants are:

Divya Suresh

Prashanth

Vaishnavi

Raghu

Rajeev

Voting strains for Bigg Boss Kannada 8 week 8 nominations will likely be opened from 10:30 PM on Monday nineteenth April and will likely be accessible until Friday twenty fourth April 2021. Voting will be finished both on the Voot app or their official web site.