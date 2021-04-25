Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Today’s Episode (BBK8) 25th April 2021 Rajeev Eliminated From BB House

Some of the anticipating actuality present is occurring with its hype. Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 shall be going to be extra entertaining and amusing for all of the individuals. The present shall be coming into within the ninth week however earlier than the arrival, the evictions are able to happen within the present. It’s also cleared that the eviction shall be very surprising. The present has 6 very very good contestants who’re nominated for the eviction. Other than this, all of the contestants additionally comprise such an enormous fanbase throughout the nation. Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 shall be going to entertain each fan who loves to look at the fact present.

The upcoming episode shall be going very entertaining as a result of the contestants of the home are presently affected by the danger of getting evicted from the present. It’s cleared that nobody desires to go away the Bigg Boss Home as a result of it’s the solely present that accommodates a really enormous hype. In all the episode, the upcoming eviction turns into crucial dialogue of the home by which virtually all of the contestants concerned. All of the followers who eagerly ready to know the title of the one that shall be going to evict are repeatedly trying to find it.

The voting listing that each one the nominated contestants get from the viewers is given beneath.

Vaishnavi- 1708 votes (2.78%)

Rajeev- 2633 votes (4.29%)

Raghu- 984 votes (1.6%)

Manju- 9340 votes (15.2%)

Divya Suresh- 5419 votes (8.82%)

If we discuss concerning the title of the character who shall be evicted from the present then the title we get from the sources is Prashanth Sambargi. However, it is vitally troublesome to foretell the title of the contestant as a result of everybody containing such an enormous fanbase throughout the nation. All of the contestants getting a number of love and appreciation from the viewers within the type of votes.

Now, the final eviction of the present was additionally shocked everybody who watched it. Everybody anticipated that Shamanth or Chandrachud could be evicted from the present however Bigg Boss introduced that Vishwa was the title who not in a position to turn out to be part of the present extra. Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 shall be going to extra attention-grabbing and value watching as a result of the elimination spherical at all times shocked all of the followers who love the contestants who stay within the present. Now, the upcoming elimination spherical shall be additionally containing many personalities who’ve excessive fanbase throughout the nation. So, keep related with us to know extra data associated to actuality reveals.