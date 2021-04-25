LATEST

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Today’s Episode (BBK8) 25th April 2021 Rajeev Eliminated From BB House

Avatar
By
Posted on
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 25th April 2021

Some of the anticipating actuality present is occurring with its hype. Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 shall be going to be extra entertaining and amusing for all of the individuals. The present shall be coming into within the ninth week however earlier than the arrival, the evictions are able to happen within the present. It’s also cleared that the eviction shall be very surprising. The present has 6 very very good contestants who’re nominated for the eviction. Other than this, all of the contestants additionally comprise such an enormous fanbase throughout the nation. Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 shall be going to entertain each fan who loves to look at the fact present.

The upcoming episode shall be going very entertaining as a result of the contestants of the home are presently affected by the danger of getting evicted from the present. It’s cleared that nobody desires to go away the Bigg Boss Home as a result of it’s the solely present that accommodates a really enormous hype. In all the episode, the upcoming eviction turns into crucial dialogue of the home by which virtually all of the contestants concerned. All of the followers who eagerly ready to know the title of the one that shall be going to evict are repeatedly trying to find it.

The voting listing that each one the nominated contestants get from the viewers is given beneath.

  • Vaishnavi- 1708 votes (2.78%)
  • Rajeev- 2633 votes (4.29%)
  • Raghu- 984 votes (1.6%)
  • Manju- 9340 votes (15.2%)
  • Divya Suresh- 5419 votes (8.82%)

If we discuss concerning the title of the character who shall be evicted from the present then the title we get from the sources is Prashanth Sambargi. However, it is vitally troublesome to foretell the title of the contestant as a result of everybody containing such an enormous fanbase throughout the nation. All of the contestants getting a number of love and appreciation from the viewers within the type of votes.

Now, the final eviction of the present was additionally shocked everybody who watched it. Everybody anticipated that Shamanth or Chandrachud could be evicted from the present however Bigg Boss introduced that Vishwa was the title who not in a position to turn out to be part of the present extra. Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 shall be going to extra attention-grabbing and value watching as a result of the elimination spherical at all times shocked all of the followers who love the contestants who stay within the present. Now, the upcoming elimination spherical shall be additionally containing many personalities who’ve excessive fanbase throughout the nation. So, keep related with us to know extra data associated to actuality reveals.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
59
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
57
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
54
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
51
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
51
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
51
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
49
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
48
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
48
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
47
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top