Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Today’s Episode Voting Result 31st March 2021

Bigg Boss Kannada 8



Colors Kannada TV’s famous reality show Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is creating havoc in the hearts of its audience and in the state as well. As everyone knows that in this we will watch 106 days along with 17 housemates and the show has completed its 31 episodes so far. In all previous episodes, we have seen the game plan, strategy, politics, and their different way of keeping their position in the game till the finals. If you keen to know about the show so stick around because here you will get to know about BB Kannada tonight’s episode.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8

The main thing to know is voting details so that you can save your favourite contestant and see him/her in the final and take him or her to the end. Every Sunday one has to go out of the house and the rest will play further. If we talk about high votes so Shamanth got 15.39% (516 votes), Manju Pavagada got 12.05% (404 votes), KP Aravind got 11.45% (384 votes) got Vishwanath Haveri 11.24% (377 votes), and when it comes to Raghu Gowda so he got 7.75% (260 votes).

In tonight’s episode you will see the latest captaincy task in BB Kannada season 8 we are going to watch some more crazy and tragedic events the show turns hot when teammates get a bit physical when they were performing the task in which they had to build a pyramid with bricks and then gets into a fight while saving their bricks to make their pyramid. All the housemates will have an intense juxtaposing with each other but things get out of control when Manju Pavagada gets her tooth broke accidentally.

The show is becoming a hot potato with its every episode. There is no doubt that this title is just lit whether it is in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada in all languages this show is going up and grabbing the place at TRP list. You all must be in the swim that you can watch it anytime on Voot app and to save your favourite contestant you can vote and save the housemate. Hit the comment box and let us know whom you want to see in finals and who can win the game according to you. To know more on this stay tuned with us because here you will get the voting result details of BB Kannada season 8. Till then stay tuned and safe…

