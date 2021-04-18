Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Winner: Arvind may overtake Manju to be the winner of BBK8 – TMT

When the Bigg Boss began, Manju was mentioned to be a robust contender. Because the BBK8 progressed, issues modified as different contestants emerged as entrance runners to win this season. There are many contestants able to win the title and competing with Manju. So this time, viewers and followers are wanting to know who might be successful this season.

Prashant Sambaragi has deliberate and made strikes to take down Manju. Divya Suresh can also be slowly getting upset about Manju. Now, Arvind is getting a whole lot of display time. This situation is the speak on the Bigg Boss home. Raghu Gowda made the next assertion. Speaking to Shamant and Raghu talks about who he thinks is the powerful man within the Bigg Boss home.

Each of them mentioned Arvind Okay.P’s identify because the powerful contestant. They each really feel that he could be within the prime 3. The benefit of Arvind is that if Sudeep says one thing flawed about him, he’ll change it subsequent week. Additionally they say that he’s a robust contestant on the subject of bodily challenges.

Arvind is the spotlight of the home. The love affair with Divya Uruguda is getting a whole lot of information. They aren’t highlighted for a similar situation. Arvind has been performing nicely within the sport. He additionally grew to become a second-time captain of the home. Therefore will probably be fascinating to see if he might be overtaking Manju to win Bigg Boss Kannada 8 title.