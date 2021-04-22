Bigg Boss Kannada (BBK) 8 Week Task & Voting Result/ Trends 22nd April 2021 Episode







Essentially the most fascinating TV actuality present on Star Vijay Tv referred to as Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 has accomplished roughly 60 days. In the home, viewers grew to become a witness of quite a few issues reminiscent of argument, clashes, and duties. Formally the present is predicated on the pure actions of the housemates included their actions and response as per the circumstance. That how can they deal with a scenario therefore everybody likes to look at it via which it’s sustaining consistency of the present from the beginning. So verify the upcoming episode particulars under.

Within the upcoming episode of it, you’ll watch that Rajiv, Aravind, and Manju do their activity by which they should deal with themself from different contestants. Prashanth Sambargi decides these three names for the duty beneath which they carry out it within the backyard space. However after a while Bigg Boss interrupts them and comprehensively informs them solely Manju, Rajiv, and Aravind are succesful in the home to play this activity. Their efficiency astonishes you however in some way the best way of their taking part in might be extra applicable as they’ll present within the current episode.

The makers have liberated the current promo of the upcoming episode in which you’ll watch all of the actions of the duty. By which you’ll get the concept in regards to the activity, based on the promo they are going to be chosen by Prashanth Sambargi and they’ll present them enthusiasm in regards to the activity. This may undoubtedly entice the viewers however attributable to some actions they’ll get interrupted by the Bigg Boss, as you possibly can watch within the just lately launched promo, and this twist has created curiosity amongst all die-hard followers of the present. One other facet you will get to know the voting particulars as properly right here.

BBK 8 Votting Outcome

Chandrakala- 103 (0.19%)

Aravind- 8906 (16.33%)

Divya Suresh- 4553 (8.35%)

Geetha- 602 (1.1%)

Divya Uruduga-4820 (8.84%)

Nidhi- 8221 (15.7%)

Manju-7387 (13.55%)

Prashanth-1112 (2.4%)

Nirmala- 88 (16%)

Rajeev- 2091 (3.83%)

Shamanth-10903 (19.99%)

Raghu- 845 (1.55%)

Vaishnavi-14.09 (2.58%)

Right here we’ve got talked about all of the voting particulars of this week and these particulars got here as per the current sources. By which you will get the concept concerning your favorite contestant’s journey so as to make them protected within the Bigg Boss home. By which you’ll watch their journey forward within the present As a result of step by step the present goes in the direction of the decisive part and therefore everybody desires to make themself save from the nominations or evictions. As a result of everybody has a motto to win the present, so don’t forget to stream it on the right time, and for extra updates join with us.