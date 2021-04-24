Bigg Boss Kannada Elimination: Raghu Gowda to be evicted in week 8 eviction – TMT

Bigg Boss contestants have already accomplished 50 days. The eighth week of elimination is going down on Sunday (April 25). This week, Manju Pavagada, Divya Suresh, Prashant Sambaragi, Vaishnavi, Raghu, and Rajeev are nominated for elimination. The journey of one in every of these six males will come to an finish this week.

Manju and Divya acquired the best variety of votes this week. Manju and Divya carried out poorly throughout the weekly duties. It was a shock to the housemates. The contestants had been very upset by the incident. Thus, most took the identify Manju and Divya.

Manju and Divya Suresh vote in opposition to Raghu. Emperor Chandrachud and Priyanka voted in opposition to Vaishnavi. Thus, Raghu and Vaishnavi are additionally nominated. Prashant Sambaragi was nominated for not doing effectively in final week’s activity. Captain Arvind had the chance to appoint instantly. Rajiv nominated him.

This week, Manju Pavagada, Divya Suresh, Prashant, Vaishnavi, Raghu, Rajeev are in Hazard Zone. His TRP has not shrunk although the fog is boring. Thus, it’s uncertain they are going to depart the home. Whereas Prashant could not like the home of the superstar, his approach is interesting to the viewers. Thus, they can also proceed at dwelling.

Vaishnavi is a silent performer who helps her serial followers, and Rajiv can be a robust candidate. So, each of them can be secure. The opposite contestant is Raghu. Viewers are calculating that Raghu could also be out of the home this week.

Divya Suresh has an enormous fanbase and has received the second-highest variety of votes. Within the early days, Raghu was silent. Then he turned lively at Bigg Boss home. Not too long ago, nevertheless, Raghu seems to be silent. Raghu is anticipated to get eradicated this week from Bigg Boss.