ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 1st April 2021 Episode: Voting Results of Fifth Week

Avatar
By
Posted on
Bigg Boss Kannada 8

Here we are with another written episode update of “Bigg Boss Kannada” on April 1st, 2021. The episode begins with the discussion of the nomination process in which inmates get into a quarrel. Well, it’s the fifth week of the season. And as per the nomination process, there are six housemates who are nominated for this week. And everyone is afraid of elimination. They are giving their best to make their viewers entertain so that they can receive more and more votes.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8

As per the voting result of this week, there are three inmates who are in the danger zone. Hence you guys can save your favorite housemate as the voting lines are open on Voot App. Whereas we all know that the eviction will be declared or revealed on Sunday by the host of the show. Till then you have time to save your favorite housemate.

We will also be going to see a task which announced by the Bigg Boss. The inmates are divided into four teams in which they have to perform for their team’s members and save them from their opponent team. While the inmates are performing the task they get involved in strategies and planning. We will see how team A strategies the whole game and plays according to it which is directly helping them to earn more points as compared to the other three teams.

The members of Team D use to get into the argument while performing. Later on of the member calm everyone and tell them to focus on the task else we will lose the challenge. And all the inmates are giving their best to win the challenge. Because they are eagerly want to grab the opportunity. The winning team will get the ration and complimentary coffee packs.

Read More:

There, six contestants, those are in the nomination including Shakar, Shamanth, Nidhi, Subha, Prashant, and Aravind. Viewers have to wait for the Sunday episode to know the name of the eliminated inmate. The show is becoming more appealing as it is covering days and reaching ti the finale episodes. Watch the full episode on Colors Kannada at 9:30 from Monday to Friday and at 9:00 pm from Saturday to Sunday.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
442
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
420
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
402
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
399
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
392
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
387
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
364
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
354
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
352
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
341
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top