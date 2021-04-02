Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 1st April 2021 Episode: Voting Results of Fifth Week

Here we are with another written episode update of “Bigg Boss Kannada” on April 1st, 2021. The episode begins with the discussion of the nomination process in which inmates get into a quarrel. Well, it’s the fifth week of the season. And as per the nomination process, there are six housemates who are nominated for this week. And everyone is afraid of elimination. They are giving their best to make their viewers entertain so that they can receive more and more votes.

As per the voting result of this week, there are three inmates who are in the danger zone. Hence you guys can save your favorite housemate as the voting lines are open on Voot App. Whereas we all know that the eviction will be declared or revealed on Sunday by the host of the show. Till then you have time to save your favorite housemate.

We will also be going to see a task which announced by the Bigg Boss. The inmates are divided into four teams in which they have to perform for their team’s members and save them from their opponent team. While the inmates are performing the task they get involved in strategies and planning. We will see how team A strategies the whole game and plays according to it which is directly helping them to earn more points as compared to the other three teams.

The members of Team D use to get into the argument while performing. Later on of the member calm everyone and tell them to focus on the task else we will lose the challenge. And all the inmates are giving their best to win the challenge. Because they are eagerly want to grab the opportunity. The winning team will get the ration and complimentary coffee packs.

There, six contestants, those are in the nomination including Shakar, Shamanth, Nidhi, Subha, Prashant, and Aravind. Viewers have to wait for the Sunday episode to know the name of the eliminated inmate. The show is becoming more appealing as it is covering days and reaching ti the finale episodes. Watch the full episode on Colors Kannada at 9:30 from Monday to Friday and at 9:00 pm from Saturday to Sunday.