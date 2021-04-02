Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 2nd April 2021 Episode Update: Today’s Voting Details And Results!

Colors Kannada’s Bigg Boss season 8 is going up with every episode and as the show has created havoc everywhere, it has seen that the craze of this show is unbelievably awesome. You all must be keen to know about today’s task and also the voting result so that you will get to know about your favorite contestant. As you all know that every week one has to eliminate from the show and others will have to fight to be in the show till the end. Let’s have a look at the participants who are safe and who are not.
The fifth season of the show is successfully managed all the viewers stick to the screen with lots of drama, strategy, and gameplay techniques. As you all have seen in the previous episode the audience appreciated Vaishnavi & Divya Suresh’s performance in the task named pool balance, after this performance audience impressed by these contestants. On the other side, you all must be swim that netizens took another responsibility saying Sudeep evict all the participants except Manja, Rajeev, Divya U, Arvind, and Divya S.
In tonight’s episode, you all will watch Prasanth Sambargi & Divya U’s hidden video has gone viral and on this netizens got angry on Colors Kannada for not telecasting that clip. Later on, you will see Prashanth Sambargi gets into a spat with Aravind KP by saying that you should not be overprotective about Divya U. Having an eye on this and keeping all this stuff aside netizens are also saying that everyone is talking about the fight between Prashanth and Divya U but there is no one who can talk about Divya U when she was not cooperating with Raghu.
Well, all the viewers are waiting for Sudeep to eliminate all so that they can watch a very interesting twist in the show and some others will get an opportunity to enter the house. Well, there are plenty more things to watch in the show and for that, you have to watch it on your TV at 9:30 everyday on Colors Kannada and anytime on VOOT Select. To know more about the show and to get all the latest result updates on Voting results. Stay tuned because here you will get everything about the show. Hit the comment box and let us know whom you want to see in the finals and whom should be evicted.