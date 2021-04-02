ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 2nd April 2021 Episode Update: Today’s Voting Details And Results!

Avatar
By
Posted on
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 2nd April 2021 Episode Update: Today's Voting Details And Results!



Colors Kannada’s Bigg Boss season 8 is going up with every episode and as the show has created havoc everywhere, it has seen that the craze of this show is unbelievably awesome. You all must be keen to know about today’s task and also the voting result so that you will get to know about your favorite contestant. As you all know that every week one has to eliminate from the show and others will have to fight to be in the show till the end. Let’s have a look at the participants who are safe and who are not.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 2nd April 2021 Episode Update: Today's Voting Details And Results!The fifth season of the show is successfully managed all the viewers stick to the screen with lots of drama, strategy, and gameplay techniques. As you all have seen in the previous episode the audience appreciated Vaishnavi & Divya Suresh’s performance in the task named pool balance, after this performance audience impressed by these contestants. On the other side, you all must be swim that netizens took another responsibility saying Sudeep evict all the participants except Manja, Rajeev, Divya U, Arvind, and Divya S.

In tonight’s episode, you all will watch Prasanth Sambargi & Divya U’s hidden video has gone viral and on this netizens got angry on Colors Kannada for not telecasting that clip. Later on, you will see Prashanth Sambargi gets into a spat with Aravind KP by saying that you should not be overprotective about Divya U. Having an eye on this and keeping all this stuff aside netizens are also saying that everyone is talking about the fight between Prashanth and Divya U but there is no one who can talk about Divya U when she was not cooperating with Raghu.

Well, all the viewers are waiting for Sudeep to eliminate all so that they can watch a very interesting twist in the show and some others will get an opportunity to enter the house. Well, there are plenty more things to watch in the show and for that, you have to watch it on your TV at 9:30 everyday on Colors Kannada and anytime on VOOT Select. To know more about the show and to get all the latest result updates on Voting results. Stay tuned because here you will get everything about the show. Hit the comment box and let us know whom you want to see in the finals and whom should be evicted.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
481
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
456
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
442
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
438
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
437
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
435
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
413
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
398
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
393
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops
386
LATEST

Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top