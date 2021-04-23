LATEST

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 (BBKS8) Today's Episode 23rd April 2021: 'Horn Task' Begins Tonight

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 (BBKS8) Today's Episode 23rd April 2021: 'Horn Task' Begins Tonight



Probably the most fascinating TV actuality present Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 has accomplished greater than 58 days and from the start, it’s sustaining the consistency equally effectively. That is actually wonderful and all housemates are doing their finest in the home and their actions make havoc state of affairs in the home, and their response makes the present extraordinary and the worth of watching. As a result of their quite a few statements make controversies there which is the USP of the present, so right here you may verify the latest episode particulars beneath together with voting tendencies.

The upcoming episode of it begins with the place Bigg Boss provides them a job wherein they must blow the horn, and who will push it first that contestant will get the possibility to pick out the housemates for the duty. It appears fairly fantabulous which is attracting quite a few individuals to look at it on the right time. When buzzer press by the Bigg Boss spontaneously they run to blow the horn, However as everybody is aware of that each one housemates have their totally different technique to play the sport. So there are broad probabilities for a conflict and it’ll happen in the home for certain.

The brand new promo of the upcoming episode has launched by the makers in which you’ll instantly watch the glimpse of some actions, that are going to occur in tonight’s episode. A number of elements of the duty arranges by Bigg Boss below which they must show themself higher than one other companion. The duty organized within the backyard space in order that they’ll compete with one another comfortably. So you’ll watch Chakravarti vs Rajiv and Manju vs Divya Suresh these contestants are sturdy sufficient relating to their methods, so let see who will win the duty.

VOTING LIST:-

  • Divya Suresh- 5455 votes
  • Vaishnavi- 1021 votes
  • Manju- 5587 votes
  • Rajeev- 4678 votes
  • Prashanth Sambargi- 4098 votes
  • Raghu- 3076 votes

You possibly can verify the voting particulars right here however as per the sources voting, outcomes have liberated by the makers. As now we have watched within the earlier episode of it that Rajiv, Aravind, and Manju have carried out duties within the backyard space. However after some time, they have been interrupted by the Bigg Boss by saying that “Solely Rajiv, Manju, and Aravind are succesful in the home”. As a result of one way or the other their technique doesn’t match with their actions and creates such blunders in the home, and now the duty goes to play by all housemates you may suppose how a lot the episode going to wonderful. So watch it atH the proper time and for additional info keep linked with us.

