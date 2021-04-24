ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Elimination Today Episode 24th April 2021: Raghu Eviction This Week!

Avatar
By
Posted on
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Elimination Today Episode 24th April 2021: Raghu Eviction This Week!

Bigg Boss is probably the most well-known and versatile actuality present and attributable to its craze, every area has its personal BB present. By way of this text, we’re sharing the data of probably the most beloved and watched Bigg Boss Kannada 8. We’ll attempt to unfold all kinds of parts of the present together with an elimination replace. The present is a extremely watched actuality present because the audiences love to observe the dirty fights, the wild duties performances of the BB residences, and even the contestants additionally not depart any likelihood to create controversy to be within the limelight of the present.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Elimination

So with out losing additional time, let’s start with the replace of the present. As standard, the contestants will battle throughout the duties and their battle will become a unclean battle in a while, which is able to certainly entertain the audiences who love to observe their soiled fights. The audiences will once more miss the host Sudeep in at this time’s episode. This weekend once more he absents from the set of the present. His absence will certainly miss by the viewers however additionally they desperately wish to see the efficiency of the contestants throughout the process.

The viewers is curious to know who’s going to announce the identify of the evicted contestant and whose dream will probably be a break into items to see him or herself because the winner of the present. The contestants who evicted from the present up to now are:-

  • Dhanushree on seventh Day
  • 14th Day on Nirmala Chennappa
  • Geetha Bharathi on twenty first Day
  • Chandrakala on twenty eighth Day
  • Shankar on thirty fifth Day
  • Vyjayanthi walked on the forty second Day
  • Vishwanath on the forty ninth Day

Now let’s control the nominated checklist of the contestants together with the Voting Outcomes of this week:-

  • Divya S: 5279 votes
  • Raghu: 957 votes
  • Rajeev: 2610 votes
  • Manju: 8547 votes
  • Vaishnav: 1645 votes

After watching these voting outcomes the 2 names are within the backside place within the hazard of the eviction are Vaishnav and Raghu. The principle hazard is on the pinnacle of Raghu as he receives very muss fewer votes and now solely his followers can save him from the eviction. The voting outcomes are nonetheless open which implies the audiences nonetheless can provide votes to their favourite one to be able to save them from the hazard of the eviction. So guys hold voting and watch all of the episodes of the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 on the Colours Kannada at 9:00 PM and these outcomes and the prediction is barely on the idea of the evaluation report, To know the precise data simply keep tuned with us.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
55
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
53
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
50
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
47
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
47
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
47
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
45
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
44
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
44
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
43
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top