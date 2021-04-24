Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Elimination Today Episode 24th April 2021: Raghu Eviction This Week!

Bigg Boss is probably the most well-known and versatile actuality present and attributable to its craze, every area has its personal BB present. By way of this text, we’re sharing the data of probably the most beloved and watched Bigg Boss Kannada 8. We’ll attempt to unfold all kinds of parts of the present together with an elimination replace. The present is a extremely watched actuality present because the audiences love to observe the dirty fights, the wild duties performances of the BB residences, and even the contestants additionally not depart any likelihood to create controversy to be within the limelight of the present.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Elimination

So with out losing additional time, let’s start with the replace of the present. As standard, the contestants will battle throughout the duties and their battle will become a unclean battle in a while, which is able to certainly entertain the audiences who love to observe their soiled fights. The audiences will once more miss the host Sudeep in at this time’s episode. This weekend once more he absents from the set of the present. His absence will certainly miss by the viewers however additionally they desperately wish to see the efficiency of the contestants throughout the process.

The viewers is curious to know who’s going to announce the identify of the evicted contestant and whose dream will probably be a break into items to see him or herself because the winner of the present. The contestants who evicted from the present up to now are:-

Dhanushree on seventh Day

14th Day on Nirmala Chennappa

Geetha Bharathi on twenty first Day

Chandrakala on twenty eighth Day

Shankar on thirty fifth Day

Vyjayanthi walked on the forty second Day

Vishwanath on the forty ninth Day

Now let’s control the nominated checklist of the contestants together with the Voting Outcomes of this week:-

Divya S: 5279 votes

Raghu: 957 votes

Rajeev: 2610 votes

Manju: 8547 votes

Vaishnav: 1645 votes

After watching these voting outcomes the 2 names are within the backside place within the hazard of the eviction are Vaishnav and Raghu. The principle hazard is on the pinnacle of Raghu as he receives very muss fewer votes and now solely his followers can save him from the eviction. The voting outcomes are nonetheless open which implies the audiences nonetheless can provide votes to their favourite one to be able to save them from the hazard of the eviction. So guys hold voting and watch all of the episodes of the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 on the Colours Kannada at 9:00 PM and these outcomes and the prediction is barely on the idea of the evaluation report, To know the precise data simply keep tuned with us.