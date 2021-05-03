Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Today’s May 3rd 2021 BBK8 Episode Update: Divya Uruduga Creates History







The most anticipated TV reality show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is creating havoc among the audience because the twist is taking place inside the house. The show already creates such stuff by the contestants through which it always becomes the subject of discussion. From the beginning, it is maintaining the consistency of it and got the space in the top TRP rating list. So here you can get to know the recent episode details along with exclusive eviction and voting trends so check the details below.

In the recent episode of it begins where you will watch that all housemates talks to each other regarding the task. So the episode is going to be amazing and seems adorable, all housemates come into the garden area as per the task. Because they get the letter in which something is written which they have to follow, Prashanth Sambargi and Raghu Gowda converse with each other regarding the activities which are doing by the contestants. Because sometimes the circumstances happen in the wrong way through which their activities can be affected, the recent promo has been released by the makers.

Another news is arriving among the viewers of BBK that first time in the history of it Divya Uruduga a female contestant is trending on Twitter. She made a milestone after getting 21.4 k tweets the first time which is really commendable, and as per the sources netizens are in favor of Divya Uruduga by saying that she deserves this. Because she has an attractive face and her game strategy also fantabulous whose everyone wants to watch. Although they accept that KP Aravind also a reason for her popularity because their chemistry liked by the uncounted fans.

VOTING RESULT:-

Aravind – 11624 ( 13.57 %)

Divya Suresh – 9895 (10.94%)

Divya Uruduga – 9939 ( 10.52 %)

Minor – 17533 (19.46%)

Nidhi – 14319 (15.68%)

Prashanth – 3474 ( 2.91 %)

Raghu – 1929 ( 2.04 % )

Shubha – 541 (0.64%)

Vaishnavi – 1996 ( 2.27 %)

Here the results have been mentioned but they arrived as per the recent reports, but they could be changed at any moment because everything depends on voting. Last weekend episode as everyone knows that Kiccha Sudeep did not come on the stage due to health circumstances. Even the eviction was canceled by the makers, and it was a shocking decision for them because at this stage of the show. There is a lack of chances for canceling the evictions but if it did so something is behind the twist. This will reveal soon for sure, so do not forget to watch it at the correct time and for further details stay tuned with us.