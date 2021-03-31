LATEST

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Voting – Online voting process, how to vote your participants

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Voting – Online voting process, how to vote your participants

Bigg Boss Kannada is one of the popular reality shows that airs on Colors Kannada channel. As we all know there will be eliminations every week and the contestant who gets the maximum votes will be saved. Here is the Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 online voting data. Also view the voting procedure in detail.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 has entered another week, and as every week, each contestant or roommate nominates the other two roommates for elimination. The audience will vote for their favorite participant, and whoever gets more votes will be saved. The host, Sudeep, will announce the voting results on Sunday.

People can vote for their favorite participant by voting online or by making the missed call. Here we have discussed the online voting process in detail. The voting lines are open Monday through Friday midnight. If you want to vote for your favorite participant, please follow the procedure below.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 – Online voting procedure

  • Go to the Google Play Store or ios App Store and search for Voot App.
  • Then install the Voot app on your device.
  • Or you can directly visit Voot’s official website.
  • Create an account with your email address or phone number.
  • You can also sign in with your Gmail or Facebook account.
  • After logging in, search for Bigg Boss Kannada 8 in the search bar.
  • Select your favorite participant from the nomination list.
  • Click on ‘Vote now’ to cast your vote.
  • And you are done.

Note: With your account you can cast five votes daily for your favorite participant.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 entry list

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 can be seen from February 28, 2021. Actor Kichcha Sudeep presents this reality show for the eighth time. Here is the full list of Bigg Boss season 8 entrants:

  • Dhanushree – Social media personality
  • Shubha Poonja – Actress
  • Shankar Ashwath – Senior actor
  • Vishwanath Haveri – Singer
  • Vaishnavi Gowda – serial actress
  • KP Aravind – Motorcyclist
  • Nidhi Subbaiah – actress
  • Shamanth Gowda – Social media personality
  • Geetha Bharathi Bhat – Series actress
  • Manju Pavagada – Comedian
  • Nirmala Chennappa – Actress and director
  • Raghu Gowda – Youtuber
  • Divya Suresh – actress
  • Divya Uruduga – actress
  • Chandrakala Mohan – Actress
  • Prashanth Sambargi – Businessman and activist
  • Rajeev Hanu – Actor and cricketer
