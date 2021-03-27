Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Weekend Episode Update 27th March 2021: Nidhi Subbaih Talks To KP Arvind

The thrilling Television actuality present on Colours Television Kannada referred to as Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 has on-aired and retains on spreading the magic, by way of which the viewers loves to look at it so much. The Present is getting the very best views from the viewers due to this fact the makers have organized the present on-line as nicely, the place you may watch it anytime wherever. So the latest episode of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 begins with the place you’ll watch that Nidhi Subbaih talks with KP Arvind within the kitchen space and one other contestant additionally standing beside them.
Nidhi Subbaih involves Aravind whereas he washes the dish and the utensils which they’ve used within the dinner. She says to him that the whole lot has ended with the duty so don’t thoughts something if he harm with one thing, she says that that was not an intention in any respect and no matter occurred that each one just for Divya, She justifies herself in entrance of him and says that it’s the home the place numerous contestants live they usually all have a unique mentality, so she has confronted brainwash and she or he accepts that additionally.
After that, she says that she solely got here right here to speak to him as a result of she got here to know that he’s upset with one thing else. Then they speak to one another and it’s too good in the event that they wish to end all grudges between them, she says that everybody has their involvement within the activity and therefore she solely gave the instance. As we’ve watched already that the Bigg Boss gave them a activity, they usually must come to the backyard space to play that. So they arrive and begin doing the duty as you may watch within the latest promo which has shared by the makers.
VOTING LIST:-
- Vishwanath Haveri – 816 (5.24%)
- Raghu Gowda – 449 ( 2.89 % )
- Shubha Poonja – 117 (0.75%)
- Manju Pavagada – 1171 (7.52%).
- Vaishnavi Gowda – 407 ( 2.62 % )
- Rajeev – 600 ( 3.86 % )
- Shamanth – 3053 (19.62%)
- Divya Uruduga – 2516 ( 16.17 % )
- Divya Suresh – 644 (4.14%)
- KP Aravind – 4359 (28.01%)
- Nidhi Subbaiah – 366 (2.35%)
- Shankar Ashwath – 115 ( 0.74 % )
- Prashanth Sambargi – 132 (0.85 %)
- Chandrakala Mohan – 64 ( 0.41 % )
Right here you may verify the voting particulars of the contestants and you will get the concept about themself, that they’re secure from the nominations or not, and thru the voting particulars you may see that to whom you wish to save from the nominations as a result of now the whole lot is determined by the viewers, as a result of it’s a weekend and as we all know that at the moment somebody goes to be evicted from the home, so let see who will evict, so don’t forget to look at it on time and for extra updates keep related with us.