Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Weekend Episode Update 3rd April 2021: Today’s Wild Card & Voting Details!

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Weekend Episode Update 3rd April 2021: Today's Wild Card & Voting Details!



The show that is known for fights, plans, strategy, and game plans is back with another weekend special episode to make your weekend more interesting and exciting. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Kannada’s season 8. We will see some of the more amazing and crazy performances and behaviors of all the contestants. As the show is has completed 32 episodes and looking further for more upcoming themes with some more crunchy tasks in its upcoming episode, here you will get to know about all the latest stuff that is going to take place tonight in the show.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Weekend Episode Update 3rd April 2021: Today's Wild Card & Voting Details!So if you are a true lover of BB Kannada so be here and see what kind of stuff your favorite contestants are going to do. One thing you all must be keen to know that who are the contestants are nominated and the list includes Shankar, Shamanth, Subha, Nidhi, Prashanth, and Aravind are the names who are nominated and according to the latest reports Prashanth, Shamanth & Shankar Ashwath are in the danger zone as they got least votes last weekend.

Most of the people keen to know about the 5th elimination of the show. As it has seen that the show is becoming a hot potato with the latest pool balance task and in this task, you will see the same fight and arguments as always. This is the 5th eviction week and all the contestants have been through tremendous tasks and politics of the house that has been prepared by these contestants.

As the makers of the show uploaded a video on the official account of Instagram in which we can see that some of the participants are having fun in the kitchen as they are eating stealthily. Some of the contestants including the captain took Shankar’s name as the worst performer. Though there is a lot of things that have been done by Shankar that are not good and should not be performed by him.

As a result, his name is on the list of worst performer and saying this won’t be bad that if he does not clear his images perhaps he could be evicted. You must have some reason to support him or hate him, Let us know by hitting the comment box. To get all the latest updates on the Bigg Boss Kannada 8 and to know the voting result and wild card contestant name that is Chakravarthy Chandrachud, a journalist, stay tuned with us and don’t forget to watch it on television on colours Kannada at 09:30 PM.

