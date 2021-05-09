Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Written Updates 9th May 2021 (BBK8) Last Episode To Air Today?

One of the most prominent and brilliant television reality show is all set to end its another exceptional season. Yes, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is all set to end its ongoing season in which all the contestants are eager to hold the golden trophy. The fan following of the show is extremely high and everyone just wants to watch the amazing tasks that happened in the show. The show is going on for 105 days in which many fantastic episodes aired on the television that gives lots of moment that is unforgettable. So, you have to watch the last episode of the reality show.

The reality show already contains such a huge fanbase across the country and also holds a very large number of TRP. Everyone who watches the complete season has loved the concept and the performance of the contestants who participate in the reality show. Now, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Grand Finale will be going to hit the small screens and ready to entertain all the fans across the country. The episode that going to air tonight will be the last episode of the reality show. Also, all the fans are upset and stunned after hearing this news because the show has not completed its proper time from the beginning.

First of all, the makers of the reality show are close the show because of the rising number of cases of COVID-19. It is normal that everyone has fear of the virus and they want to live with proper security. Many people want to know more details of the reality show but the only thing is sure that Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 will be going to end the ongoing season on 9th May 2021. The show was going on for 72 days and now the makers going to give an end to the 8th season of the show without picking any winner of the reality show.

As same in the end, the delay from October to February 2021 has also happened at the starting of the reality show. Due to COVID-19, the reality show was postponed the premiere date also and now the show will cancel the running season because of the critical situation of the entire country. So, if you want to watch the fantastic gaming reality show then you will watch the last episode tonight. We just advised you to don’t miss watching the mind-blowing episode of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 that airing on Colors Kannada.