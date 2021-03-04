Bigg Boss lady Ariana Glory – Sister of Kalyan Diu

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Lastly Ariana Glory has been cast as the Mega Hero in the upcoming Telugu film Kalyan Dheu Is playing the lead role and she will be seen playing her sister role in a sports based drama directed by Sridhar Sipana and produced by People Media Factory and Abhishek Aggarwal Arts, while GA 2 is presented by Pictures.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Apparently, director Sridhar Sipana cast Ariana after her candid performance in the reality show Bigg Boss 4 Telugu. During a recent media interaction, Arianna Glory said, “I am enjoying this fame and recognition. I have just started shooting and it is an exciting role that there is a lot of scope to perform. “

Loading...

Earlier, Sridhar Sipana had said about the film, “I worked as a writer in many films including Namo Venkatesh and Dukudu. I made a script I think it would work very well in the film. I was confident that Mega Hero Kalyana Dheeva would like it best. “

Loading...

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s son-in-law Kalyan Dhive made his debut with romantic and family entertainment to be released in 2018. Currently he is also working for another Telugu film ‘Super Machi’.

Loading...

Meanwhile, Ariana Glory will also star in an untitled film under the young actor Raj Tarun starrer upcoming film Srinivasa Gawardi.

Loading...