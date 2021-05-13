Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 13th May 2021 Manikuttan and Ramzan’s Fight Eviction Trending Voting Results

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 is the most popular show among the Indian audience. The show has welcomed the 13 contestants in the house to play the game. Bigg Boss Malayalam has reached its 13th week where the 6 contestants will be seen fighting to win the Bigg Boss trophy. The audience vote for their favorite contestant to play further in the show and save them from the weekly eliminations. The 6 contestants are already been evicted from the show are Sandhya Manoj, Sajna/Firoz, Adonay John, Lakshmi Jayan, Majiziya, Bhagyalakshmi, Remya Panicked, Angel Thomas, and Michelle Ann. The most popular contestants Manikuttan and Ramzan had a fight last weekend which can affect their image in the show.

The host of the show Mohanlal announced that there will not be any eviction for last week. And the voting lines will be open till the next nomination. The housemates didn’t even perform the elimination task last week which can decide the eviction. The contestants were seen fighting each other over the elimination and this week’s eviction. Contestant Sai Vishnu was about to be evicted last week as he was at the bottom and Mohanlal announced the no eviction this week. This is the second chance for Sai Vishnu to continue the game. Sai Vishnu received the maximum number of votes this week which is 19%, Manikuttan is still leading with 24% voting share, Rithu earned 16% votes, Soorya is saved with 15% votes,

and Ramzan & Remya Panicker are doing the same which is 12% votes. There are also the chances of direct evictions that will be announced by Mohanlal. Ramzan was a popular contestant of the show but his popularity is highly impacted after his fight with Manikuttan and now he is placed at bottom two. Kidilam Firoz triggered Manikuttan on the personal issues which made him leave the house and this impacted the life of Ramzan outside the house. Soorya has received the votes which can make him the top 5 contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Ramzan was on the top most popular contestants

list untill he knocked the horn with Manikuttan last week. The contestants are still trying to understand the stretegy of one another that can make them decide the eviction of this week. Contestant Michelle Ann, Sandhya, and Ramzan are working on a strategy against Sai Vishnu and Manikuttan. After the accusations of Ramzan, Manikuttan was mentally disturbed that made him earned the attention of the audience and votes also. Rithu Manthra is playing the safest in the game right now. To know more about this article stay connected to us.