ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 15th May 2021 Final Voting Results For Eviction This Week!

The most sensational and controversial reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam is successfully completed its twelve seasons and currently at the end of its enthralling thirteenth week. The show has eliminated the 9 contestants from the house of BB till now and this week another contestant is going to end their journey in the BB. The nominations list for this week is the same as last week’s nomination list. In this week also 6 contestants are nominated for the elimination round. The shadow of the eviction is about to remain at the head of the contestant until the end of this week or until the voting lines are closed.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Voting Results

The contestants who are evicted from the show from the last 12 weeks are as follow:-

  • Adoney John ( 77 Days )
  • Sandhya Manoj (70 Days)
  • Sajna and Firoz ( 58 Days )
  • Bhagyalakshmi ( 48 Days )
  • Majiziya Bhanu ( 42 Days )
  • Remya Panicker ( 35 Days )
  • Angel Thomas ( 28 Days )
  • Michelle Ann ( 21 Days )
  • Lakshmi Jayan ( 14 Days )

The coming back of Dimple Bhal created the hustle amongst the other contestants and the show has the best contestants in their house. The holy occasion of EID will be celebrating this week amongst the contestants which means a lot of emotions, healthy or festive environment will be represented in BB house. Though the tension of the elimination will also be on the head of the nominated contestants which will be visible on their faces. There will be no nomination task this week due to the occasion of Eid.

The hustle of the contestants after the coming back of Dimple Bhal and the task of the captaincy are influencing the voting results. The contestants who are ambush around the bottom lines are Ramzan and Ramya and Manikuttan’s is might be going to safe in this weekend.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 This Week Eviction Voting Results

The contestants whose names are on the nominated list along with the votes for this week are as follow:-

  • Manikuttan- 340,152 Votes
  • Sai Vishnu- 240,210 Votes
  • Soorya Menon- 280,241 votes
  • Remya Panicker- 220,225 votes
  • Ramzan- 240,210 votes
  • Rithu Manthra- 340,152 votes

Currently, the returning of Dimple Bhal are the main highlights of the show and their fight during the task of Puppet grabs the attention of the viewers which affects the voting results. Dimple popularity amongst the fans is the main concern of the nominated contestants. As per the sources, Manikuttan will be safe this week, or Remya and Ramzan having more chance of leaving the show. Only Anoop is safe from this eviction this week as he is currently the captain of the house. We will see on Sunday who is going to eliminate to know the name of the evicted contestants just stay tuned with us or watch this episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 on the Asianet at 7:00 PM.

Related Items:

Most Popular

88
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
64
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
64
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
49
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
34
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
33
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top