Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 1st April 2021 Episode: Voting Results Impacted by Sandhya’s Blunder As Quality Checker? – TheNewsCrunch

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 enters the middle of a fiery seventh week. The reality show evicted five of its contestants so far. Eight contestants entered the nominations list for eliminations in week 7 of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3. Majiziya Bhanu, Lakshmi Jayan, and wildcard entrants Michelle Ann, Remya Panicker, and Angel Thomas were the contestants who got evicted so far.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 nominations task and the ‘laundry company’ task grabbed the focus of the audience so far. A surge in popularity is observed for Manikuttan this week as well. However, Ramsan and Sandhya entered the nominations for the first time. Anoop failed to impress last week but might be saved yet again.

The drama surrounding this week’s washing and ironing task performances is impacting the voting results by considerable means. Bhagyalakshmi and Sandhya are lurking around in the bottom two and Kidilam Firoz’s excellent captaincy last week seems to be a huge positive for his prospects this week.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Voting Results Week 7 Eviction – 31st March 2021

Ramzan – 20% vote share (40,773 votes)

Nobi – 13% vote share (26,123 votes)

Sajna and Firoz – 22% vote share (44,524 votes)

Anoop – 10% vote share (20,327 votes)

Kidilam Firoz – 10% vote share (20,698 votes)

Sandhya Manoj – 6% vote share (12,555 votes)

Soorya – 11% vote share (22,424 votes)

Bhagyalakshmi – 8% vote share (16,732 votes)

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Eviction Week 7 Voting Trends and Analysis

The luxury budget and nomination task was the major highlight of this week. All the contestants were eligible for nominations this week. However, there were no direct nominations this last week.

The nominations for the weakest performers of this week will make a decisive twist in voting results.

Ramsan’s fight with Anoop will affect voting trends for the duo by considerable means.

Ramsan’s popularity and fan base will be portrayed this week as he surges to the top two of voting results.

The next captain of the house will decide the fate of the eviction this week.

Sajna and Firoz’s team won the laundry task which will add to their dominance at the top.

Bhagyalakshmi struggles to make an impact with her desperate measures to form a group inside the house.

Firoz Khan’s fight with Dimple might impact his voting results this week as Dimple is safe. However, it is unclear who will Dimple’s fans back this time.

The top three contestants, Manikuttan, Adoney and Dimple are safe this week.

Soorya is in a sweet spot thanks to the mistakes of other housemates.

Bhagyalakshmi and Sandhya highlighted the eviction of female contestants. However, the duo entered the nominations this week.

Captain Sai Vishnu was safe from nominations this week.

Who Will Be Safe From Eviction This Week?

According to reports, Kidilam Firoz and Sajna/Firoz are likely to be safe this week.

Who Will Be in Danger of Eviction This Week?

According to reports, Sandhya or Bhagyalakshmi are likely to be evicted this week.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Evicted Contestants

Lakshmi Jayan (Week 2)

Michelle Ann (Week 3)

Angel Thomas (Week 4)

Remya Panicker (Week 5)

Majiziya Bhanu (Week 6)