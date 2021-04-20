Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 20th March 2021: Voting Results Indicate Danger of Eviction for These Two Contestants? – TMT

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 enters an enthralling tenth week. The truth present evicted seven of its contestants up to now. Six contestants entered the nominations listing for eliminations in week 7 of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3. Sajna/Firoz, Bhagyalakshmi, Majiziya Bhanu, Lakshmi Jayan, and wildcard entrants Michelle Ann, Remya Panicker, and Angel Thomas had been the contestants who acquired evicted up to now.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 nominations activity for eliminations this week witnessed revealing the masks of fellow housemates. After three consecutive weeks of nominations, Sandhya was an apparent selection. Nevertheless, Anoop and Dimple entered the nominations after a substantial break on this season. Sandhya continues to lurk at risk with yet one more nomination this weekend.

The drama surrounding final week’s expertise activity performances and new methods after Firoz’s exit is impacting the voting outcomes by appreciable means. Sandhya and Sai Vishnu are lurking round within the backside two and Dimple’s security appears to be an enormous constructive for her prospects this week.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Voting Outcomes Week 10 Eviction – nineteenth March 2021

Anoop – 15% vote share (15,232 votes)

Rithu Manthra – 21% vote share (21,125 votes)

Dimple Bhal – 26% vote share (26,677 votes)

Soorya – 14% vote share (14,900 votes)

Sai Vishnu – 13% vote share (13,532 votes)

Sandhya – 12% vote share (12,155 votes)

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Nominated Contestants Week 10

Anoop

Dimple bhal

Rithu Manthra

Sai Vishnu

Soorya Menon

Sandhya manoj

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Eviction Week 10 Voting Tendencies and Evaluation

The open nomination activity was the main spotlight of this week. 4 contestants had been protected from nominations this week. Nevertheless, there have been no direct nominations this final week.

Ramzan didn’t use his nomination free card for any of the nominated contestants. Therefore, his card expires this week with out being utilized by himself or for his fellow housemates.

Rithu Manthra’s disappointment about Ramzan’s nomination free cross wastage was conveyed by her eyes.

Sandhya struggles to leap out of her picture created prior to now few weeks.

Sai Vishnu continues to lurk within the unhealthy books of his fellow housemates.

Dimple’s combat with Soorya would possibly impression his voting outcomes this week as Dimple is protected. Nevertheless, it’s unclear who will Manikuttan’s followers assist this time.

Manikuttan nominated Soorya which is available in as a disappointment for the latter.

Dimple Bhal’s dominance in voting outcomes continues. Nevertheless, her robust contenders are protected from nominations this week.

Anoop was disenchanted along with his nomination however is it a blessing disguise for him to indicate his true skills this week?

Dimple obtained six votes whereas Sandhya obtained 4. The remainder of the nominees obtained two or three votes every.

Captain Adoney, Manikuttan, Kidilan Firoz and Ramzan had been protected from nominations this week.

Who Will Be Secure From Eviction This Week?

In keeping with reviews, Dimple Bhal and Rithu Manthra are prone to be protected this week.

Who Will Be in Hazard of Eviction This Week?

In keeping with reviews, Sandhya or Sai Vishnu are prone to be evicted this week.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Evicted Contestants