Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 21st March 2021: Voting Results Indicate Danger of Eviction for These Two Contestants? – TMT

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 begins a fiery tenth week. Bigg Boss evicted seven of its contestants thus far. Six contestants entered the nominations listing for eliminations in week 7 of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3. Sajna/Firoz, Bhagyalakshmi, Majiziya Bhanu, Lakshmi Jayan, and wildcard entrants Michelle Ann, Remya Panicker, and Angel Thomas had been the contestants who bought evicted thus far.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 open nominations process for eliminations this week witnessed subsequent fights in the home. After three consecutive weeks of nominations, Sandhya was an apparent alternative. Nevertheless, Anoop and Dimple entered the nominations after a substantial break on this season. The fascinating twist within the elimination battle is awaited in the course of the course of the tenth week.

The drama surrounding this week’s open nominations and combat for protection is impacting the voting outcomes by appreciable means. Sandhya and Sai Vishnu are lurking round within the backside two and Soorya’s security appears to be an enormous optimistic for her prospects this week.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Voting Outcomes Week 10 Eviction – twentieth March 2021

Anoop – 14% vote share (28,114 votes)

Rithu Manthra – 19% vote share (38,714 votes)

Dimple Bhal – 26% vote share (52,200 votes)

Soorya – 18% vote share (36,421 votes)

Sai Vishnu – 13% vote share (26,741 votes)

Sandhya – 11% vote share (22,339 votes)

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Nominated Contestants Week 10

Anoop

Dimple bhal

Rithu Manthra

Sai Vishnu

Soorya Menon

Sandhya manoj

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Eviction Week 10 Voting Traits and Evaluation

The open nomination process was the most important spotlight of this week. 4 contestants had been secure from nominations this week. Nevertheless, there have been no direct nominations this final week.

It’s arguments galore within the Large Boss home after the open nominations.

Kidilan Firoz’s accusations of Anoop and the reverse exchanges will affect voting outcomes for the latter.

Soorya’s nomination from Manikuttan additionally raised eyebrows this week. Nevertheless, the present should go on for Manikuttan.

Ramzan didn’t use his nomination free card for any of the nominated contestants. Therefore, his card expires this week with out being utilized by himself or by his fellow housemates.

Rithu Manthra’s good first day with the votes didn’t translate on the second day.

Soorya is surprisingly within the prime two of the voting outcomes and the girl is garnering consideration as anticipated.

Nomination helps Anoop open up and break the shackles. Will these nominations be a blessing in disguise for Anoop? Solely time will inform.

Dimple’s dominance with the voting ends in shrinking by the day because the viewers seems past her sympathy-sucking saga.

Rithu’s loss is Soorya’s achieve on the second day of voting outcomes. Nevertheless, the situation might change within the upcoming days.

Captain Adoney, Manikuttan, Kidilan Firoz and Ramzan had been secure from nominations this week.

Who Will Be Protected From Eviction This Week?

In keeping with reviews, Dimple Bhal and Rithu Manthra are prone to be secure this week.

Who Will Be in Hazard of Eviction This Week?

In keeping with reviews, Sandhya or Sai Vishnu are prone to be evicted this week.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Evicted Contestants

Lakshmi Jayan (Week 2)

Michelle Ann (Week 3)

Angel Thomas (Week 4)

Remya Panicker (Week 5)

Majiziya Bhanu (Week 6)

Bhagyalakshmi (Week 7)

Sajna and Firoz (Week 8)

No Eviction (Week 9)