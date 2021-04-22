Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 22nd March 2021: Voting Results Impacted by Nattukootam Task and Ferocious Firoz’s Fights? – TMT

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 is in the course of a sizzling tenth week. Bigg Boss evicted seven of its contestants to date. Six contestants entered the nominations record for eliminations in week 7 of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3. Sajna/Firoz, Bhagyalakshmi, Majiziya Bhanu, Lakshmi Jayan, and wildcard entrants Michelle Ann, Remya Panicker, and Angel Thomas have been the contestants who acquired evicted to date.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Nattukootam activity and open nominations plan for eliminations this week witnessed subsequent fights in the home. Kidilam Firoz opens his fiery aspect as fights hang-out the Bigg Boss home. Nonetheless, Anoop and Dimple are battling an elimination too other than Firoz’s plot. A spectacular twist within the elimination battle is awaited in the course of the course of the tenth week.

The drama surrounding this week’s open nominations and struggle following the Nattukootam activity is impacting the voting outcomes by appreciable means. Sandhya and Soorya Menon are lurking round within the backside two and Sai Vishnu’s security appears to be an enormous optimistic for her prospects this week.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Voting Outcomes Week 10 Eviction – twenty first March 2021

Anoop – 17% vote share (51,025 votes)

Rithu Manthra – 17% vote share (51,252 votes)

Dimple Bhal – 20% vote share (60,525 votes)

Soorya – 15% vote share (45,714 votes)

Sai Vishnu – 19% vote share (57,333 votes)

Sandhya – 13% vote share (39,125 votes)

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Nominated Contestants Week 10

Anoop

Dimple bhal

Rithu Manthra

Sai Vishnu

Soorya Menon

Sandhya manoj

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Eviction Week 10 Voting Developments and Evaluation

The Nattukottam activity was the key spotlight of this week. 4 contestants have been protected from nominations this week. Nonetheless, there have been no direct nominations this final week.

It’s raining arguments within the Bigg Boss home as Kidilam Firoz opens his bag of playing cards.

Feroz’s malicious and duplicitous technique of pitting individuals towards one another has begun to be understood by others, and a superb share of contestants have begun to level fingers at Feroz and lift questions.

Soorya’s rollercoaster trip from the highest two to the underside exhibits the extraordinary competitors among the many nominated contestants.

Rithu Manthra’s caste comment is biting her reputation by appreciable means. There are cries to evict her much like Sajna and Firoz. This may pull out the steam from the eviction suspense for this week.

Sai Vishnu surges forward as Dimple’s vote share is dwindling by the day. It’s now not a phenomenon that Dimple will dominate the voting outcomes.

Manikuttan and Soorya’s saga continues to hang-out the duo as Firoz spits hearth. Nonetheless, the latter is damage extra by the drama surrounding the identical.

Sandhya fails to get a respite from the hazard of eviction this week.

Captain Adoney, Manikuttan, Kidilan Firoz, and Ramzan have been protected from nominations this week.

Who Will Be Secure From Eviction This Week?

In keeping with stories, Dimple Bhal and Sai Vishnu are prone to be protected this week.

Who Will Be in Hazard of Eviction This Week?

In keeping with stories, Soorya or Sandhya are prone to be evicted this week.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Evicted Contestants

Lakshmi Jayan (Week 2)

Michelle Ann (Week 3)

Angel Thomas (Week 4)

Remya Panicker (Week 5)

Majiziya Bhanu (Week 6)

Bhagyalakshmi (Week 7)

Sajna and Firoz (Week 8)

No Eviction (Week 9)