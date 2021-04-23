Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 23rd March 2021: Fiery Fights Haunt Task Proceedings and Affects Voting Results? – TMT

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 will full a spicy tenth week this weekend. Bigg Boss evicted seven of its contestants to date. Six contestants entered the nominations listing for eliminations in week 7 of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3. Sajna/Firoz, Bhagyalakshmi, Majiziya Bhanu, Lakshmi Jayan, and wildcard entrants Michelle Ann, Remya Panicker, and Angel Thomas had been the contestants who acquired evicted to date.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Nattukootam job and the grudge from the open nominations triggered huge fights. Kidilam Firoz unveils his sport face whereas Sai Vishnu and Ramzan lock horns. Nonetheless, Dimple continues to cripple beneath the torments of Kidilam Firoz. A improbable twist within the elimination battle is awaited throughout the course of the tenth week.

The drama surrounding the Naatukootam job is impacting the voting outcomes by appreciable means. Sandhya and Soorya Menon are lurking round within the backside two and Sai Vishnu’s security appears to be an enormous constructive for her prospects this week.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Voting Outcomes Week 10 Eviction – twenty second March 2021

Anoop – 17% vote share (68,025 votes)

Rithu Manthra – 14% vote share (64,252 votes)

Dimple Bhal – 21% vote share (84,113 votes)

Soorya – 17% vote share (68,714 votes)

Sai Vishnu – 20% vote share (80,333 votes)

Sandhya – 12% vote share (48,225 votes)

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Nominated Contestants Week 10

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Eviction Week 10 Voting Developments and Evaluation

The Nattukottam job and open nominations was the foremost spotlight of this week. 4 contestants had been secure from nominations this week. Nonetheless, there have been no direct nominations this final week.

From fiery arguments to slipper throwing, the fights in Bigg Boss home hit a brand new low.

Ramzan shall be vindicated for his actions with an enormous penalty for throwing his slipper on Manikuttan. Although he apologized, Sai Vishnu denied acceptance of his apology.

Rithu Manthra falls within the hazard zone as she continues to point out her grudge towards Ramzan for not utilizing the nomination free card for her.

Soorya is shifting up and down the ladder because the day progresses however she is likely to be secure this week.

Feroz’s malicious assault on Dimple’s ‘survivor card’ offers her sympathy votes to place her within the prime place.

Rithu Manthra’s caste comment is biting her reputation by appreciable means. There are cries to evict her just like Sajna and Firoz. It will pull out the steam from the eviction suspense for this week.

Sai Vishnu’s reputation took a spike this week and Ramzan’s actions will have an effect on him within the subsequent week’s nominations job.

Captain Adoney, Manikuttan, Kidilan Firoz, and Ramzan had been secure from nominations this week.

Who Will Be Secure From Eviction This Week?

In accordance with reviews, Dimple Bhal and Sai Vishnu are more likely to be secure this week.

Who Will Be in Hazard of Eviction This Week?

In accordance with reviews, Rithu Manthra or Sandhya are more likely to be evicted this week.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Evicted Contestants

Lakshmi Jayan (Week 2)

Michelle Ann (Week 3)

Angel Thomas (Week 4)

Remya Panicker (Week 5)

Majiziya Bhanu (Week 6)

Bhagyalakshmi (Week 7)

Sajna and Firoz (Week 8)

No Eviction (Week 9)