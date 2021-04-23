LATEST

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 23rd March 2021: Fiery Fights Haunt Task Proceedings and Affects Voting Results? – TMT

Avatar
By
Posted on
The News Crunch

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 will full a spicy tenth week this weekend. Bigg Boss evicted seven of its contestants up to now. Six contestants entered the nominations listing for eliminations in week 7 of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3. Sajna/Firoz, Bhagyalakshmi, Majiziya Bhanu, Lakshmi Jayan, and wildcard entrants Michelle Ann, Remya Panicker, and Angel Thomas had been the contestants who bought evicted up to now.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Nattukootam activity and the grudge from the open nominations triggered large fights. Kidilam Firoz unveils his recreation face whereas Sai Vishnu and Ramzan lock horns. Nonetheless, Dimple continues to cripple underneath the torments of Kidilam Firoz. A incredible twist within the elimination battle is awaited through the course of the tenth week.

The drama surrounding the Naatukootam activity is impacting the voting outcomes by appreciable means. Sandhya and Soorya Menon are lurking round within the backside two and Sai Vishnu’s security appears to be an enormous constructive for her prospects this week.

Contents hide
1 Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Voting Outcomes Week 10 Eviction – twenty second March 2021
2 Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Nominated Contestants Week 10
3 Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Eviction Week 10 Voting Traits and Evaluation
3.1 Who Will Be Secure From Eviction This Week?
3.2 Who Will Be in Hazard of Eviction This Week?
4 Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Evicted Contestants

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Voting Outcomes Week 10 Eviction – twenty second March 2021

  • Anoop – 17% vote share (68,025 votes)
  • Rithu Manthra – 14% vote share (64,252 votes)
  • Dimple Bhal – 21% vote share (84,113 votes)
  • Soorya – 17% vote share (68,714 votes)
  • Sai Vishnu – 20% vote share (80,333 votes)
  • Sandhya – 12% vote share (48,225 votes)

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Nominated Contestants Week 10

  • Anoop
  • Dimple bhal
  • Rithu Manthra
  • Sai Vishnu
  • Soorya Menon
  • Sandhya manoj

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Eviction Week 10 Voting Traits and Evaluation

The Nattukottam activity and open nominations was the main spotlight of this week. 4 contestants had been protected from nominations this week. Nonetheless, there have been no direct nominations this final week.

  • From fiery arguments to slipper throwing, the fights in Bigg Boss home hit a brand new low.
  • Ramzan might be vindicated for his actions with an enormous penalty for throwing his slipper on Manikuttan. Although he apologized, Sai Vishnu denied acceptance of his apology.
  • Rithu Manthra falls within the hazard zone as she continues to point out her grudge towards Ramzan for not utilizing the nomination free card for her.
  • Soorya is transferring up and down the ladder because the day progresses however she could be protected this week.
  • Feroz’s malicious assault on Dimple’s ‘survivor card’ offers her sympathy votes to place her within the high place.
  • Rithu Manthra’s caste comment is biting her recognition by appreciable means. There are cries to evict her just like Sajna and Firoz. It will pull out the steam from the eviction suspense for this week.
  • Sai Vishnu’s recognition took a spike this week and Ramzan’s actions will have an effect on him within the subsequent week’s nominations activity.

Captain Adoney, Manikuttan, Kidilan Firoz, and Ramzan had been protected from nominations this week.

Who Will Be Secure From Eviction This Week?

In response to stories, Dimple Bhal and Sai Vishnu are prone to be protected this week.

Who Will Be in Hazard of Eviction This Week?

In response to stories, Rithu Manthra or Sandhya are prone to be evicted this week.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Evicted Contestants

  • Lakshmi Jayan (Week 2)
  • Michelle Ann (Week 3)
  • Angel Thomas (Week 4)
  • Remya Panicker (Week 5)
  • Majiziya Bhanu (Week 6)
  • Bhagyalakshmi (Week 7)
  • Sajna and Firoz (Week 8)
  • No Eviction (Week 9)

Vote to avoid wasting your favorite contestant

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
46
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
44
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
42
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
41
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
40
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
39
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
39
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
38
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top