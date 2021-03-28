Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 28th March 2021 Weekend Update: “The Complete Boss” Task & Elimination Updates!

The most contentious tv reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam has launched along with its new season and the show is liking by the viewers a lot. The is quite popular for its real content which created by the housemates and this content is really unscripted, and therefore the show has a huge fan following and this thing makes it different than other shows. So the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of it starts where all the contestants talk with the host of the show who is Mohanlal.
As everyone knows that Saturday and Sunday are the days of the weekend ka Vaar episode and this episode is most popular for all those people who miss the episodes. On the weekend we can watch that Mohanlal talks to the housemates about their activities which they have done in the previous week. Because numerous people miss the telecast due to their work so only for the sack of them this episode happens and through this everyone can get to know about all those activities which they did and about the tasks.
After that, you will watch the complete boss task in which Mohanlal says to all housemates that they have to compare these two contestants’ level according to the task, whose name he is going to take. He says that one-by-one he will ask them about it soi just be ready for that, so most of them take Ramza and Nobi. But as we know that in the house more than 10 contestants are living and they have their different perspectives therefore they choose other names.
VOTING RESULTS:-
- Dimpal Bhal – 17,81,300 Votes
- Soorya – 14,01,350 Votes
- Firoz Khan & Sajna – 24,49,850 Votes
- Sai Vishnu – 11,02,650 Votes
- Majiziya Bhanu – 13,95,100 Votes
- Anoop –10,29,900 Votes
The recent promo of the show has released officially and a lot of people have watched the promo and they got the idea about the recent episode. But the decision will be gone with the majority because only this matters in the house and a lot of decisions are taking by the unanimously which is the USP of the show, and hence everyone loves to watch it and they can not even try to miss the episode. But When it comes to the TRP Rating so it has the highest TRP rating which makes it super special.
The nominations are also ready to take a place tonight through which a contestant will be evicted from the house. So here everything depends on the votings which will decide about their journey, and these votings depend on their activities which they have shown in the previous week. Sometimes their behavior can down their fan following and sometimes their behavior raises their fanbase so do not miss to watch it on time and for more updates stay connected with us.