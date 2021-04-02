Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 2nd April 2021 Episode: Voting Results To Be Impacted By Captaincy Task, Eviction Danger for Two ? – TheNewsCrunch

ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 2nd April 2021 Episode: Voting Results To Be Impacted By Captaincy Task, Eviction Danger for Two ?

Bigg-Boss-Malayalam-Season-3-vote-results-2nd-april-2021
Bigg-Boss-Malayalam-Season-3-vote-results-2nd-april-2021

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 is on the verge of completing an intense seventh week. The reality show evicted five of its contestants so far. Eight contestants entered the nominations list for eliminations in week 7 of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3. Majiziya Bhanu, Lakshmi Jayan, and wildcard entrants Michelle Ann, Remya Panicker, and Angel Thomas were the contestants who got evicted so far.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 captaincy task and the ‘laundry company’ task grabbed the focus of the audience so far. A surge in popularity is observed for Manikuttan this week as well. However, Ramsan and Sandhya entered the nominations for the first time. High drama and action unfolded this week as Bhagyalakshmi’s high-handed comments against Sai Vishnu paved her fall.

The drama surrounding this week’s luxury budget task performances is impacting the voting results by considerable means. Bhagyalakshmi and Sandhya are lurking around in danger of elimination and Sai Vishnu’s captaincy will come to an end in today’s episode.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Voting Results Week 7 Eviction – 2nd April 2021

  • Ramzan – 15% vote share (60,252 votes)
  • Nobi – 13% vote share (52,662 votes)
  • Sajna and Firoz – 17% vote share (68,235 votes)
  • Anoop – 11% vote share (44,557 votes)
  • Kidilam Firoz – 19% vote share (76,225 votes)
  • Sandhya Manoj – 6% vote share (24,730 votes)
  • Soorya – 12% vote share (48,236 votes)
  • Bhagyalakshmi – 7% vote share (28,442 votes)

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Nominated Contestants Week 7

  • Ramzan
  • Nobi
  • Kidilam firoz
  • Bhagyalakshmi
  • Soorya Menon
  • Sajna and Firoz
  • Sandhya manoj
  • Anoop Krishnan

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Eviction Week 7 Voting Trends and Analysis

The luxury budget and nomination task was the major highlight of this week. All the contestants were eligible for nominations this week. However, there were no direct nominations this last week.

  • The voting results for week 7 shuffled at the top, thanks to Firoz’s aggression and ferocious attitude.
  • Kidilam Firoz captured the top spot for the first time in this season. He is a very strategic player which was portrayed well.
  • Captaincy task will feature Manikuttam, Ramsan, and Sajna/Firoz. It will be decisive for the latter two’s eviction prospects this week.
  • Kidilam Firoz’s popularity and fan base will be portrayed this week as he surges to the top two of voting results.
  • The next captain of the house will decide the fate of the eviction this week.
  • Firoz Khan captured major screen time this week but his negative character might cut his mileage short.
  • Bhagyalakshmi’s voting results dropped after her comments on Sai Vishnu. However, the battle between Sandhya and the former intensifies.
  • The top three contestants, Manikuttan, Adoney, and Dimple are safe this week.
  • Soorya is in a sweet spot thanks to the mistakes of other housemates and Manikuttan’s clarification that she is just a friend. However, will there be a twist in the tale?

Captain Sai Vishnu was safe from nominations this week.

Who Will Be Safe From Eviction This Week?

According to reports, Kidilam Firoz and Sajna/Firoz are likely to be safe this week.

Who Will Be in Danger of Eviction This Week?

According to reports, Sandhya or Bhagyalakshmi are likely to be evicted this week.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Evicted Contestants

  • Lakshmi Jayan (Week 2)
  • Michelle Ann (Week 3)
  • Angel Thomas (Week 4)
  • Remya Panicker (Week 5)
  • Majiziya Bhanu (Week 6)

Vote to save your contestant

mm

