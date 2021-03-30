Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 30th March 2021: Firoz Fight With Dimple Impacts Elimination Voting Results, Anoop in Danger? – TheNewsCrunch

ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 30th March 2021: Firoz Fight With Dimple Impacts Elimination Voting Results, Anoop in Danger?

Bigg-Boss-Malayalam-Season-3-vote-results-30th-march-2021
Bigg-Boss-Malayalam-Season-3-vote-results-30th-march-2021

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 enters a gripping seventh week. The reality show evicted five of its contestants so far. Eight contestants entered the nominations list for eliminations in week 7 of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3. Majiziya Bhanu, Lakshmi Jayan, and wildcard entrants Michelle Ann, Remya Panicker, and Angel Thomas were the contestants who got evicted so far.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 nominations task for eliminations this week witnessed a fiery fight after the same. After three consecutive weeks of nominations, Dimple Bhal was safe. However, Ramsan and Sandhya entered the nominations for the first time. Anoop continues to lurk in danger with yet another nomination this weekend.

The drama surrounding last week’s role play task performances is impacting the voting results by considerable means. Bhagyalakshmi and Anoop are lurking around in the bottom two and Kidilam Firoz’s safety seems to be a huge positive for her prospects this week.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Voting Results Week 7 Eviction – 29th March 2021

  • Ramzan – 14% vote share (7,582 votes)
  • Nobi – 16% vote share (8,325 votes)
  • Sajna and Firoz – 18% vote share (9,251 votes)
  • Anoop – 9% vote share (30,225 votes)
  • Kidilam Firoz – 11% vote share (5,825 votes)
  • Sandhya Manoj – 12% vote share (6,632 votes)
  • Soorya – 11% vote share (5,987 votes)
  • Bhagyalakshmi – 9% vote share (5,522 votes)

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Nominated Contestants Week 7

  • Ramsan
  • Nobi
  • Kidilam firoz
  • Bhagyalakshmi
  • Soorya Menon
  • Sajna and Firoz
  • Sandhya manoj
  • Anoop Krishnan

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Eviction Week 7 Voting Trends and Analysis

The closed room nomination task was the major highlight of this week. All the contestants were eligible for nominations this week. However, there were no direct nominations this last week.

  • Firoz Khan’s fight with Dimple might impact his voting results this week as Dimple is safe. However, it is unclear who will Dimple’s fans back this time.
  • Ramzan’s safe run came to an end as he got nominated with just two votes.
  • Anoop was saved by a whisker last week and reentered nominations this week.
  • Sajna and Firoz’s nomination this week might be good news for the couple as weaker contestants entered nominations this week.
  • The top two contestants, Manikuttan and Dimple are safe this week.
  • Soorya lurks in danger this week and she will fight it out in yet another week’s voting battle.
  • Sai Vishnu’s captaincy will be critical for his survival next week.
  • Bhagyalakshmi and Sandhya highlighted the eviction of female contestants. However, the duo entered the nominations this week.

Captain Sai Vishnu was safe from nominations this week.

Who Will Be Safe From Eviction This Week?

According to reports, Kidilam Firoz and Sajna/Firoz are likely to be safe this week.

Who Will Be in Danger of Eviction This Week?

According to reports, Anoop or Bhagyalakshmi are likely to be evicted this week.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Evicted Contestants

  • Lakshmi Jayan (Week 2)
  • Michelle Ann (Week 3)
  • Angel Thomas (Week 4)
  • Remya Panicker (Week 5)
  • Majiziya Bhanu (Week 6)
mm

