Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 31st March 2021 Episode: Voting Results Impacted by Task Fights, Sandhya in Danger? – TheNewsCrunch

Bigg-Boss-Malayalam-Season-3-vote-results-31st-march-2021

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 starts off its eventful seventh week. The reality show evicted five of its contestants so far. Eight contestants entered the nominations list for eliminations in week 7 of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3. Majiziya Bhanu, Lakshmi Jayan, and wildcard entrants Michelle Ann, Remya Panicker, and Angel Thomas were the contestants who got evicted so far.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 nominations task and the weekly luxury budget task took the limelight so far. Dimple Bhal basks in the shadow of Mohanlal’s praise over the weekend. However, Ramsan and Sandhya entered the nominations for the first time. Anoop failed to impress last week but might be saved yet again.

The drama surrounding this week’s washing and ironing task performances is impacting the voting results by considerable means. Bhagyalakshmi and Sandhya are lurking around in the bottom two and Kidilam Firoz’s excellent captaincy last week seems to be a huge positive for his prospects this week.

Contents hide
1 Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Voting Results Week 7 Eviction – 30th March 2021
2 Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Nominated Contestants Week 7
3 Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Eviction Week 7 Voting Trends and Analysis
3.1 Who Will Be Safe From Eviction This Week?
3.2 Who Will Be in Danger of Eviction This Week?
4 Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Evicted Contestants

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Voting Results Week 7 Eviction – 30th March 2021

  • Ramzan – 20% vote share (20,125 votes)
  • Nobi – 13% vote share (13,262 votes)
  • Sajna and Firoz – 23% vote share (23,298 votes)
  • Anoop – 9% vote share (9,747 votes)
  • Kidilam Firoz – 11% vote share (11,521 votes)
  • Sandhya Manoj – 5% vote share (5,855 votes)
  • Soorya – 9% vote share (9,202 votes)
  • Bhagyalakshmi – 10% vote share (10,474 votes)

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Nominated Contestants Week 7

  • Ramsan
  • Nobi
  • Kidilam firoz
  • Bhagyalakshmi
  • Soorya Menon
  • Sajna and Firoz
  • Sandhya manoj
  • Anoop Krishnan

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Eviction Week 7 Voting Trends and Analysis

The luxury budget and nomination task was the major highlight of this week. All the contestants were eligible for nominations this week. However, there were no direct nominations this last week.

  • Ramsan’s popularity and fan base will be portrayed this week as he surges to the top two of voting results.
  • Rithu Manthra’s advice for Ramsan to respect others might be a trigger phenomenon for this week.
  • Sai Vishnu’s captaincy is marred by fights, violence as the housemates miss the peace from last week.
  • Sajna and Firoz cruise to the top position in voting results in Dimple’s absence from nominations.
  • Bhagyalakshmi and Sandhya are lurking in danger with no captivating agenda to grab attention this week.
  • Firoz Khan’s fight with Dimple might impact his voting results this week as Dimple is safe. However, it is unclear who will Dimple’s fans back this time.
  • Anoop’s safety hangs in thin air. However, he will bask under the lack of content from Sandhya.
  • The top three contestants, Manikuttan, Adoney and Dimple are safe this week.
  • Soorya lurks in danger this week and she will fight it out in yet another week’s screen time battle.
  • Sai Vishnu’s captaincy will be critical for his survival next week.
  • Bhagyalakshmi and Sandhya highlighted the eviction of female contestants. However, the duo entered the nominations this week.

Captain Sai Vishnu was safe from nominations this week.

Who Will Be Safe From Eviction This Week?

According to reports, Kidilam Firoz and Sajna/Firoz are likely to be safe this week.

Who Will Be in Danger of Eviction This Week?

According to reports, Sandhya or Bhagyalakshmi are likely to be evicted this week.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Evicted Contestants

  • Lakshmi Jayan (Week 2)
  • Michelle Ann (Week 3)
  • Angel Thomas (Week 4)
  • Remya Panicker (Week 5)
  • Majiziya Bhanu (Week 6)

Vote to save your contestant

