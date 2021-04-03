ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 3rd April 2021: Sixth Eviction Vote Results Signal Danger for This Contestant? – TheNewsCrunch

Avatar
By
Posted on
Bigg-Boss-Malayalam-Season-3-week-7-elimination-vote-results
Bigg-Boss-Malayalam-Season-3-week-7-elimination-vote-results

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 will complete a drama-filled seventh week this weekend. The weekend episodes are graced by the host Mohanlal as he dwells in the happenings of the week. The major highlight will be the announcement of the sixth elimination of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3.

Six contestants entered the nominations for eviction in week 7 of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. However, the performances during the tasks and fights impacted the voting results by great means. Five eliminations took place so far but the sixth eviction will be a decisive one. Incidentally, all the evicted housemates so far are female contestants.

The voting results in battle went down to the wire in this week’s case. Three contestants were trailing by a considerable margin from day 1. Also, their performance in the recently concluded task was below par. Hence, Anoop and Sandhya were subjected to danger and  Bhagyalakshmi joined the group.

Apparently, Firoz Khan’s ferocious attitude caused a vote drop for the couple. However, the captaincy task will decide their fate of eviction next week.

Bhagyalakshmi or Sandhya is the likely eviction of week 7 in Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. Anoop is also losing his popularity and struggled in the bottom three of the voting results.

Contents hide
1 Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Best Performers of Week 7
2 Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Worst Performers of Week 7
3 Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Evicted Contestants

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Best Performers of Week 7

  • Kidilam firoz
  • Manikuttan
  • Ramzan

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Worst Performers of Week 7

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Evicted Contestants

  • Lakshmi Jayan (Week 2)
  • Michelle Ann (Week 3)
  • Angel Thomas (Week 4)
  • Remya Panicker (Week 5)
  • Majiziya (Week 6)
  • Sandhya (Week 7)
Previous articleMasterChef Tamil to premiere on Sun Tv: How to register and participate in MasterChef Tamil
mm

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
506
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
486
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
473
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
464
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
464
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
462
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
428
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
425
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
421
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
415
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top