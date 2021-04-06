Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 6th March 2021: Firoz Fight With Remya Impacts Elimination Voting Results, Sandhya in Danger? – TheNewsCrunch

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 enters a promising eighth week. The reality show evicted six of its contestants so far. Five contestants entered the nominations list for eliminations in week 7 of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3. Bhagyalakshmi, Majiziya Bhanu, Lakshmi Jayan, and wildcard entrants Michelle Ann, Remya Panicker, and Angel Thomas were the contestants who got evicted so far.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 nominations task for eliminations this week witnessed faltering friendships. After three consecutive weeks of nominations, Sajna/Firoz was an obvious choice. However, Adoney and Sandhya entered the nominations for the second time in this season. Sandhya continues to lurk in danger with yet another nomination this weekend.

The drama surrounding last week’s role play task performances and return of Remya as wildcard entry is impacting the voting results by considerable means. Sandhya and Sai Vishnu are lurking around in the bottom two and Rithu Manthra’s safety seems to be a huge positive for her prospects this week.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Voting Results Week 8 Eviction – 5th March 2021

Adoney – 14% vote share (7,582 votes)

Rithu Manthra – 16% vote share (8,325 votes)

Sajna and Firoz – 18% vote share (9,251 votes)

Sai Vishnu – 9% vote share (30,225 votes)

Sandhya – 9% vote share (5,522 votes)

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Eviction Week 8 Voting Trends and Analysis

The closed room nomination task was the major highlight of this week. All the contestants were eligible for nominations this week. However, there were no direct nominations this last week.

Firoz Khan’s fight with Remya Panicker might impact his voting results this week as Remya is safe. However, it is unclear who will Manikuttan’s fans support this time.

Soorya gets a week off from consecutive nominations which is a huge relief for her.

Sai Vishnu’s lackluster captaincy earned him the nomination this week. However, he leads over Sandhya at the moment.

Sandhya was saved by a whisker last week and reentered nominations this week.

Sajna and Firoz’s nomination this week might be good news for the couple as weaker contestants entered nominations this week.

The top two contestants, Manikuttan and Dimple are safe this week.

Sai Vishnu lurks in danger this week and she will fight it out in yet another week’s voting battle.

Manikuttan’s captaincy will be critical for his sustenance of popularity next week.

Captain Manikuttan was safe from nominations this week.

Who Will Be Safe From Eviction This Week?

According to reports, Rithu Manthra and Sajna/Firoz are likely to be safe this week.

Who Will Be in Danger of Eviction This Week?

According to reports, Sandya or Sai Vishnu are likely to be evicted this week.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Evicted Contestants