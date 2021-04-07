Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 7th March 2021: Voting Results Impacted by Talent Show Performances, Adoney Leads? – TheNewsCrunch

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 progresses in an entertaining eighth week. The reality show evicted six of its contestants so far. Five contestants entered the nominations list for eliminations in week 7 of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3. Bhagyalakshmi, Majiziya Bhanu, Lakshmi Jayan, and wildcard entrants Michelle Ann, Remya Panicker, and Angel Thomas were the contestants who got evicted so far.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 nominations task for eliminations this week witnessed faltering friendships. The luxury budget task will decide the course of the voting results. Sajna/Firoz fail to make the cut to the top of the voting results. However, Adoney and Sandhya entered the nominations for the second time in this season. Sandhya continues to struggle in danger with yet another nomination this weekend.

The drama surrounding this week’s ‘Talent show’ luxury budget task performances and return of Remya as wildcard entry is impacting the voting results by considerable means. Sandhya and Sai Vishnu are lurking around in the bottom two and Rithu Manthra’s safety seems to be a huge positive for her prospects this week.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Voting Results Week 8 Eviction – 6th March 2021

Adoney – 34% vote share (17,319 votes)

Rithu Manthra – 20% vote share (10,936 votes)

Sajna and Firoz – 20% vote share (10,557 votes)

Sai Vishnu – 19% vote share (9,845 votes)

Sandhya – 7% vote share (3,589 votes)

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Nominated Contestants Week 8

Adoney

Rithu Manthra

Sai Vishnu

Sajna and Firoz

Sandhya manoj

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Eviction Week 8 Voting Trends and Analysis

The closed room nomination task was the major highlight of this week. All the contestants were eligible for nominations this week. However, there were no direct nominations this last week.

Performances in the ‘talent show’ will seal the fate of the nominated contestants this week

Manikuttan’s performance of ‘Madhurakiravin Laharigal’ was a hit. However, it would be interesting to see how the coins count translates.

Ramzan stole the show with his dance performance while Adoney’s mime on female safety was impactful.

Adoney reigns supreme at the top of the voting results.

Firoz Khan’s fight with contestants impacts his voting results this week as Rithu considered her a potential target. However, it is unclear who will Manikuttan’s fans support this time.

Sai Vishnu’s lackluster captaincy earned him the nomination this week. However, he leads over Sandhya at the moment.

Sandhya trails the voting results by a huge margin which makes her an obvious choice for elimination this week.

The top two contestants, Manikuttan and Dimple are safe this week.

Manikuttan’s captaincy will be critical for his sustenance of popularity next week.

Captain Manikuttan was safe from nominations this week.

Who Will Be Safe From Eviction This Week?

According to reports, Adoney and Rithu Manthra are likely to be safe this week.

Who Will Be in Danger of Eviction This Week?

According to reports, Sandya is likely to be evicted this week.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Evicted Contestants

Lakshmi Jayan (Week 2)

Michelle Ann (Week 3)

Angel Thomas (Week 4)

Remya Panicker (Week 5)

Majiziya Bhanu (Week 6)

Bhagyalakshmi (Week 7)