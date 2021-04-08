Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 8th March 2021 Episode : Voting Results Spike for Sajna Firoz and Adoney After Talent Task Performance? – TheNewsCrunch

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 progresses in the lukewarm eighth week. The reality show evicted six of its contestants so far. Five contestants entered the nominations list for eliminations in week 7 of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3. Bhagyalakshmi, Majiziya Bhanu, Lakshmi Jayan, and wildcard entrants Michelle Ann, Remya Panicker, and Angel Thomas were the contestants who got evicted so far.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 nominations task featured the breakage of initial bonds. The ‘Talent show’ luxury budget task is receiving mixed responses from the audience. Sajna/Firoz are tough contenders in terms of strategy and performance. However, Adoney and Sandhya entered the nominations for the second time in this season. Sandhya is in the bottom from the very first day of nomination voting this weekend.

The drama surrounding this week’s ‘Talent show’ luxury budget task performances and return of Remya as wildcard entry is impacting the voting results by considerable means. Sandhya and Sai Vishnu are lurking around in the bottom two and Rithu Manthra’s safety seems to be a huge positive for her prospects this week.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Voting Results Week 8 Eviction – 7th March 2021

Adoney – 30% vote share (60,321 votes)

Rithu Manthra – 21% vote share (42,232 votes)

Sajna and Firoz – 23% vote share (46,997 votes)

Sai Vishnu – 17% vote share (51,324 votes)

Sandhya – 9% vote share (27,855 votes)

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Nominated Contestants Week 8

Adoney

Rithu Manthra

Sai Vishnu

Sajna and Firoz

Sandhya manoj

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Eviction Week 8 Voting Trends and Analysis

The closed room nomination task was the major highlight of this week. All the contestants were eligible for nominations this week. However, there were no direct nominations this last week.

Performances in the ‘talent show’ will seal the fate of the nominated contestants this week.

Adoney’s performance earned accolades from the audience which boosts his popularity this week.

Sajna and Firoz chalked up a captivating skit that brought tears to the eyes of the housemates. Apparently, they will be among the top performers this weekend.

Manikuttan’s performance of ‘Madhurakiravin Laharigal’ was a hit. However, it would be interesting to see the competition surrounding his performance.

Ramzan stole the show with his dance performance while Adoney’s mime on female safety was impactful.

Dimple’s narration of her life story will help her connect with the audience and housemates in the upcoming week.

Firoz Khan’s ferocious attitude was clouded by his task performance this week.

Sai Vishnu’s lackluster captaincy earned him the nomination this week. However, he leads over Sandhya at the moment.

Sandhya is facing eviction danger from the first day of voting results. However, the fight between Sai Vishnu and Sandhya intensifies.

Captain Manikuttan was safe from nominations this week.

Who Will Be Safe From Eviction This Week?

According to reports, Adoney and Sajna/Firoz are likely to be safe this week.

Who Will Be in Danger of Eviction This Week?

According to reports, Sandya or Sai Vishnu is likely to be evicted this week.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Evicted Contestants

Lakshmi Jayan (Week 2)

Michelle Ann (Week 3)

Angel Thomas (Week 4)

Remya Panicker (Week 5)

Majiziya Bhanu (Week 6)

Bhagyalakshmi (Week 7)