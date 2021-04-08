ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 8th March 2021 Episode : Voting Results Spike for Sajna Firoz and Adoney After Talent Task Performance? – TheNewsCrunch

Avatar
By
Posted on
Bigg-Boss-Malayalam-Season-3-vote-results-8th-april-2021
Bigg-Boss-Malayalam-Season-3-vote-results-8th-april-2021

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 progresses in the lukewarm eighth week. The reality show evicted six of its contestants so far. Five contestants entered the nominations list for eliminations in week 7 of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3. Bhagyalakshmi, Majiziya Bhanu, Lakshmi Jayan, and wildcard entrants Michelle Ann, Remya Panicker, and Angel Thomas were the contestants who got evicted so far.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 nominations task featured the breakage of initial bonds. The ‘Talent show’ luxury budget task is receiving mixed responses from the audience. Sajna/Firoz are tough contenders in terms of strategy and performance. However, Adoney and Sandhya entered the nominations for the second time in this season. Sandhya is in the bottom from the very first day of nomination voting this weekend.

The drama surrounding this week’s ‘Talent show’ luxury budget task performances and return of Remya as wildcard entry is impacting the voting results by considerable means. Sandhya and Sai Vishnu are lurking around in the bottom two and Rithu Manthra’s safety seems to be a huge positive for her prospects this week.

Contents hide
1 Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Voting Results Week 8 Eviction – 7th March 2021
2 Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Nominated Contestants Week 8
3 Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Eviction Week 8 Voting Trends and Analysis
3.1 Who Will Be Safe From Eviction This Week?
3.2 Who Will Be in Danger of Eviction This Week?
4 Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Evicted Contestants

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Voting Results Week 8 Eviction – 7th March 2021

  • Adoney – 30% vote share (60,321 votes)
  • Rithu Manthra – 21% vote share (42,232 votes)
  • Sajna and Firoz – 23% vote share (46,997 votes)
  • Sai Vishnu – 17% vote share (51,324 votes)
  • Sandhya – 9% vote share (27,855 votes)

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Nominated Contestants Week 8

  • Adoney
  • Rithu Manthra
  • Sai Vishnu
  • Sajna and Firoz
  • Sandhya manoj

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Eviction Week 8 Voting Trends and Analysis

The closed room nomination task was the major highlight of this week. All the contestants were eligible for nominations this week. However, there were no direct nominations this last week.

  • Performances in the ‘talent show’ will seal the fate of the nominated contestants this week.
  • Adoney’s performance earned accolades from the audience which boosts his popularity this week.
  • Sajna and Firoz chalked up a captivating skit that brought tears to the eyes of the housemates. Apparently, they will be among the top performers this weekend.
  • Manikuttan’s performance of ‘Madhurakiravin Laharigal’ was a hit. However, it would be interesting to see the competition surrounding his performance.
  • Ramzan stole the show with his dance performance while Adoney’s mime on female safety was impactful.
  • Dimple’s narration of her life story will help her connect with the audience and housemates in the upcoming week.
  • Firoz Khan’s ferocious attitude was clouded by his task performance this week.
  • Sai Vishnu’s lackluster captaincy earned him the nomination this week. However, he leads over Sandhya at the moment.
  • Sandhya is facing eviction danger from the first day of voting results. However, the fight between Sai Vishnu and Sandhya intensifies.

Captain Manikuttan was safe from nominations this week.

Who Will Be Safe From Eviction This Week?

According to reports, Adoney and Sajna/Firoz are likely to be safe this week.

Who Will Be in Danger of Eviction This Week?

According to reports, Sandya or Sai Vishnu is likely to be evicted this week.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Evicted Contestants

  • Lakshmi Jayan (Week 2)
  • Michelle Ann (Week 3)
  • Angel Thomas (Week 4)
  • Remya Panicker (Week 5)
  • Majiziya Bhanu (Week 6)
  • Bhagyalakshmi (Week 7)

Vote to save your favourite contestant

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
750
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
750
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
748
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
733
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
724
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
720
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
679
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
642
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
605
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
600
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top