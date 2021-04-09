Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 9th March 2021 Episode : Voting Results Spike for Sajna Firoz and Adoney After Talent Task Performance? – TheNewsCrunch

ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 9th March 2021 Episode : Voting Results Spike for Sajna Firoz and Adoney After Talent Task Performance?

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 progresses through the eventful eighth week. The Bigg Boss show evicted six of its contestants so far. Five contestants entered the nominations list for eliminations in week 7 of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3. Bhagyalakshmi, Majiziya Bhanu, Lakshmi Jayan, and wildcard entrants Michelle Ann, Remya Panicker, and Angel Thomas were the contestants who got evicted so far.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 is in the middle of a scintillating season. However, the luxury budget task during the eighth week failed to impress the audience. Sajna/Firoz continue to gain the maximum coverage on the show. However, their performances were a standout this week. Adoney, Manikuttan, and several other contestants pulled out a brilliant performance this week.

The drama surrounding this week’s ‘Talent show’ luxury budget task performances and return of Remya as wildcard entry is impacting the voting results by considerable means. Sandhya and Sai Vishnu continue to struggle on the brink of elimination and Adoney’s safety seem to be a huge positive for his prospects this week.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Voting Results Week 8 Eviction – 8th March 2021

  • Adoney – 22% vote share (66,321 votes)
  • Rithu Manthra – 25% vote share (75,282 votes)
  • Sajna and Firoz – 23% vote share (69,414 votes)
  • Sai Vishnu – 17% vote share (51,711 votes)
  • Sandhya – 13% vote share (38,425 votes)

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Nominated Contestants Week 8

  • Adoney
  • Rithu Manthra
  • Sai Vishnu
  • Sajna and Firoz
  • Sandhya manoj

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Eviction Week 8 Voting Trends and Analysis

The closed room nomination task was the major highlight of this week. All the contestants were eligible for nominations this week. However, there were no direct nominations this last week.

  • Rithu Manthra sprung to the top of the voting results on a penultimate day of voting results for week 8.
  • Performances in the ‘talent show’ will seal the fate of the nominated contestants this week.
  • Adoney’s rise and fall was significant this week after his fight with Sai Vishnu.
  • Rithu Manthra gained a lot of positive popularity thanks to her involvement in the fiasco.
  • Sajna and Firoz shared their limelight with Adoney, Sai Vishnu and Rithu Manthra this week.
  • Soorya’s emotional breakdown after Rithu called her fake was another significant turnaround this week.

Captain Manikuttan was safe from nominations this week.

Who Will Be Safe From Eviction This Week?

According to reports, Rithu Manthra and Sajna/Firoz are likely to be safe this week.

Who Will Be in Danger of Eviction This Week?

According to reports, Sandhya or Sai Vishnu is likely to be evicted this week.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Evicted Contestants

  • Lakshmi Jayan (Week 2)
  • Michelle Ann (Week 3)
  • Angel Thomas (Week 4)
  • Remya Panicker (Week 5)
  • Majiziya Bhanu (Week 6)
  • Bhagyalakshmi (Week 7)

