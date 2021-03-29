ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Elimination 28th March 2021 Episode: Majiziya Bhanu Get Evicted

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3

Here we are with a written episode update of “Bigg Boss Malayalam 3” on 28th March 2021. In tonight’s episode, we will be going to see a drama between the inmates while Mohanlal is bashing them for their behavior in the entire week. He shouts at their unbearable behavior. He tries to make them understand that they are looking bad on the tv. But meanwhile, they use to get involved in the arguments targeting each other.

Mohanlal chooses to be quiet and the inmates realize it suddenly that they are behaving badly in front of the most profound and beloved actor. And later they feel bad for their irresponsible behavior. And then Mohanlal continues his anger. He tries his best to make them understand that not to behave like this again. Then he announced a task in which they have to target the person who is most lazy in the house.

While also ask the captain “who is the one who makes him disappoint with the work.” All the inmates use to target each other by giving a valid reason. An d it is a fun task which you will gonna enjoy a lot. And later he announced one more task “Complete Boss” in which housemates have to take a unanimous decision to choose any random league. The task is fun. Inmates use to performing hilariously. They too enjoyed the task. While the main part is when they have to take an anonymous decision and inmates use to laugh in it.

There are six contestants who are in nomination. While it is a weekend ka vaar episode which also consists of a confirmed elimination of the contestant. This is the most disappointing part for the contestants and the audience. But as we all know the winner is gonna be one hence, this is important for the show to get the deserving one as a winner for the title.

People are curious to become a part of the show. While the inmates are feel blessed to be a part of this renowned reality show. According to the sources Majiziya Bhanu may get evicted tonight. While it is yet to be confirmed. This is gonna be the fifth elimination of this season. Watch the full episode on Asianet at 9:00 pm from Monday to Sunday.

