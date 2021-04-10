Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Elimination: Seventh Eviction Vote Results Signal Danger for This Contestant? – TheNewsCrunch

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 will complete a lukewarm eighth week this weekend. The weekend episodes will not be by the host Mohanlal as he is quite busy this week. The major highlight will be the announcement of the seventh elimination of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3.

Five contestants entered the nominations for eviction in week 8 of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. However, the performances during the ‘Talent tasks’ and subsequent fights about scoring impacted the voting results by great means. Six eliminations took place so far but the seventh eviction will be a decisive one. Incidentally, all the evicted housemates so far are female contestants.

The voting results in battle went down to the final day in this week’s case. Two contestants were trailing by a considerable margin from day 1. Also, the performances in the lukewarm task were not entertaining to the audience. Hence, Sai Vishnu and Sandhya were subjected to danger and Adoney joined the group.

Apparently, Firoz Khan’s appalling attitude caused a vote drop for the couple. However, the captaincy task will decide their fate of eviction next week.

Adoney or Sandhya is the likely eviction of week 8 in Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. Sai Vishnu is also losing his popularity and struggled in the bottom two of the voting results.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Best Performers of Week 8

Sorry / Firoz

Adoney, Anoop

Noby

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Worst Performers of Week 8

Rithu Manthra

Dimple bhal

Soorya

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Evicted Contestants