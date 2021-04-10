ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Elimination: Seventh Eviction Vote Results Signal Danger for This Contestant? – TheNewsCrunch

Avatar
By
Posted on
bigg boss malayalam 3 week 8 elimination
bigg boss malayalam 3 week 8 elimination

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 will complete a lukewarm eighth week this weekend. The weekend episodes will not be by the host Mohanlal as he is quite busy this week. The major highlight will be the announcement of the seventh elimination of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3.

Five contestants entered the nominations for eviction in week 8 of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. However, the performances during the ‘Talent tasks’ and subsequent fights about scoring impacted the voting results by great means. Six eliminations took place so far but the seventh eviction will be a decisive one. Incidentally, all the evicted housemates so far are female contestants.

The voting results in battle went down to the final day in this week’s case. Two contestants were trailing by a considerable margin from day 1. Also, the performances in the lukewarm task were not entertaining to the audience. Hence, Sai Vishnu and Sandhya were subjected to danger and  Adoney joined the group.

Apparently, Firoz Khan’s appalling attitude caused a vote drop for the couple. However, the captaincy task will decide their fate of eviction next week.

Adoney or Sandhya is the likely eviction of week 8 in Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. Sai Vishnu is also losing his popularity and struggled in the bottom two of the voting results.

Contents hide
1 Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Best Performers of Week 8
2 Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Worst Performers of Week 8
3 Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Evicted Contestants

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Best Performers of Week 8

  • Sorry / Firoz
  • Adoney, Anoop
  • Noby

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Worst Performers of Week 8

  • Rithu Manthra
  • Dimple bhal
  • Soorya

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Evicted Contestants

  • Lakshmi Jayan (Week 2)
  • Michelle Ann (Week 3)
  • Angel Thomas (Week 4)
  • Remya Panicker (Week 5)
  • Majiziya (Week 6)
  • Sandhya (Week 7)
Previous articleBigg Boss 5 Tamil: Is Priyanka Deshpande participating in next season of Bigg Boss?
mm

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
864
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
863
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
828
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
805
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
783
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
759
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
758
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
710
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
672
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
671
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top