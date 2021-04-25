Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Elimination: Tenth Week Eviction Vote Results Signal Danger for This Contestant? – TMT

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 will full a fiery tenth week this weekend. The weekend episodes might be a assured entertainer as Mohanlal tears into the controversies. The key spotlight would be the announcement of the eighth elimination of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3.

Six contestants entered the nominations for eviction in week 10 8 of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. Nonetheless, the performances throughout the ‘Naatukootam job’ and subsequent fights about scoring impacted the voting outcomes by nice means. Seven eliminations passed off thus far however the eighth eviction might be a decisive one. By the way, all of the evicted housemates thus far are feminine contestants besides Sajna and Firoz.

The voting leads to battle had been inconclusive till the ultimate day on this week’s case. Two contestants had been trailing by a substantial margin from day 1. Additionally, the performances within the lukewarm job weren’t entertaining to the viewers. Therefore, Soorya and Sandhya had been subjected to hazard and Rithu Manthra joined the group.

There was loads of commotion in the home this week with the desperation to remain. Nonetheless, the captaincy job will resolve their destiny of eviction subsequent week.

Sandhya Manoj is the seemingly eviction of week 10 in Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. Soorya can also be shedding his reputation and struggled within the backside two of the voting outcomes.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Finest Performers of Week 10

Sai Vishnu

Anoop

Kidilam firoz

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Worst Performers of Week 10

Rithu Manthra

Ramzan

Soorya

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Evicted Contestants