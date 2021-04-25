LATEST

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Elimination: Tenth Week Eviction Vote Results Signal Danger for This Contestant? – TMT

Avatar
By
Posted on
The News Crunch

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 will full a fiery tenth week this weekend. The weekend episodes might be a assured entertainer as Mohanlal tears into the controversies. The key spotlight would be the announcement of the eighth elimination of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3.

Six contestants entered the nominations for eviction in week 10 8 of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. Nonetheless, the performances throughout the ‘Naatukootam job’ and subsequent fights about scoring impacted the voting outcomes by nice means. Seven eliminations passed off thus far however the eighth eviction might be a decisive one. By the way, all of the evicted housemates thus far are feminine contestants besides Sajna and Firoz.

The voting leads to battle had been inconclusive till the ultimate day on this week’s case. Two contestants had been trailing by a substantial margin from day 1. Additionally, the performances within the lukewarm job weren’t entertaining to the viewers. Therefore, Soorya and Sandhya had been subjected to hazard and  Rithu Manthra joined the group.

There was loads of commotion in the home this week with the desperation to remain. Nonetheless, the captaincy job will resolve their destiny of eviction subsequent week.

Sandhya Manoj is the seemingly eviction of week 10 in Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. Soorya can also be shedding his reputation and struggled within the backside two of the voting outcomes.

Contents hide
1 Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Finest Performers of Week 10
2 Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Worst Performers of Week 10
3 Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Evicted Contestants

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Finest Performers of Week 10

  • Sai Vishnu
  • Anoop
  • Kidilam firoz

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Worst Performers of Week 10

  • Rithu Manthra
  • Ramzan
  • Soorya

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Evicted Contestants

  • Lakshmi Jayan (Week 2)
  • Michelle Ann (Week 3)
  • Angel Thomas (Week 4)
  • Remya Panicker (Week 5)
  • Majiziya Bhanu (Week 6)
  • Bhagyalakshmi (Week 7)
  • Sajna and Firoz (Week 8)
  • No Eviction (Week 9)
  • Sandhya Manoj (Week 10)
Earlier articleBigg Boss Kannada Elimination: Raghu Gowda to be evicted in week 8 eviction
mm

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
58
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
55
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
53
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
50
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
49
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
47
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
47
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
46
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
46
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top