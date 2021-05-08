Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Elimination Today Episode 8th May 2021: Remya Eviction This Week?

As we all know the show has come to its end, the audiences are keenly waiting to know who is going to win the title of the show as the rest of the contestants are totally deserving to become the winner of the show. They are playing this difficult game exceptionally. The contestants who have remained in the house are trying their best to keep their place till the end of the show. It is the weekend ka Vaar episode, so we all know the Mohanlal going to take the class of the participants and will announce the eviction of this Week.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Elimination

Contestants Status Week Lakshmi Jayan Eliminated (Week 2) Michelle Ann Eliminated (Week 3) Angel Thomas Eliminated (Week 4) Remya Panicker Eliminated (Week 5) Majiziya Eliminated (Week 6) Bhagyalakshmi Eliminated (Week 7) Sajna and Firoz Eliminated (Week 8) Sandhya manoj Eliminated (Week 10) Adoney John Eliminated (Week 11)

In today’s episode, the contestants are going to face the house for their behavior throughout the whole week. Last week we have seen lots of fights and clashes in the show. The contestants have got into some very ugly fights which took to the next level. Some contestants have behaved in a very inappropriate manner during the tasks. In the “Bhargavi Nilayam” task, we have seen the arguments between the contestants due to Soorya’s behavior as he talked something wrong about Rithu’s body. The fight between Rithu and Soorya is going on the next day by day.

In the show, 9 contestants have already evicted from the house. This week, Manikuttan, Ramzan, Remya, Rithu, Sai, Soorya are nominated for the eviction from the Bigg Boss Malayalam house. Anoop will be saved this week as he is the captain of the house. It is going to be very interesting to see who will be evicted this week from the house. The inmates are very stressed due to the eviction this week.

Remya and Soorya are in the danger zone this week. According to the voting results, Ramya and Surya have got the least votes among all the inmates the other reason for their eviction can be that they both are playing a very ugly game which can’t be justified that’s why they have got minimum votes this week. Rithu Maitra, Kidilam Firoz, and Manikuttan have performed and behaved extremely well in the whole week.

Today’s episode is going to super excited and interesting as the viewers are going to witness some of the anger of the host and the result of their behavior throughout. Apart from this, this week is also going to reveal that who is going to be evicted.