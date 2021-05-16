Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Episode 16th May 2021 Voting Results Soorya Menon to Get Evicted?

The third season of the Indian Malayalam-language reality television game show Bigg Boss premiered on 14th February 2021. This is produced by Endemol Shine India which is controlled under the Banijay and broadcast on Asianet. The popular Malayalam film star Mohanlal present the show. The show follows the selected contestants who live in a custom-built house for 120 days. The season has completed 13 weeks this weekend and headed to the finale week. The last week eliminated contestant has completed its 13 weeks. The host of the show gets into the matters that happened in the entire week and discusses them with the contestants.

The nomination depends upon the task performed by the contestants allotted by Bigg Boss. The housemates divided into two teams. The winning team also win the immunity for one week and chose a contestant of their team who can be the captain for this week. Captain has the power to allot the house chores to any housemate for a week. The losing team members will be nominated for the particular week. The audience will vote for their contestant to be saved. The viewers have already selected their favorite contestant winning the trophy. There are always two contestants who are in the danger zone each week.

Last week, host Mohanlal revealed that there will be no eviction for this week and all the nominated contestants have the second chance to make their appropriate in the show to move further. Each contestant will fight the battle of winning the trophy. The host Mohanlal will discuss the incidents that occurred in the last few days. He will also announce the name of contestants who are at the bottom point and needs to improve their performance. Six contestants will be nominated this week and one of them will be evicted this week. The contestants Ramzan and Remya are at the

bottom point and need the votes of the audience to continue their journey. Ramzan had a fight with Manikuttan which led him to lose the audience vote. There are possibilities that Ramzan will be nominated for this week. Adoney was the last contestant who got evicted last week. The show host Mohanlal announced that the show has been extended for two weeks. Manikuttan and Dimple are back in the show which will make it more entertaining. Stay tuned to watch this show and vote for your favorite contestant to win the show. To know more about this article stay connected to us.