Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Latest Episode 31st March 2021: Anoop & Ramzan Get Into An Ugly Argument

The most interesting Tv reality show on Asianet Television called Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 and providing the best enthusiastic energy to us. The show is totally unscripted and therefore the audience loves to stream it on time due to the pure content Because this show is giving us pure entertainment which is really too attractive among the viewers. So the upcoming episode of it starts with an ugly argument between two male contestants of the season when they play the task, both contestants shout at each other.

bigg boss malayalam

The fight starts when they both play the task while both contestants come close to them and start an argument through which both contestants cross their limits with their words. Hence they shout at each other, all housemates see them and try to make them separate so that they can not hit each other. Because in the show when the circumstances happen in a wrong way so it can be taken a different angle and according to the rule no one has a right to touch anyone else.

The makers have released the recent promo of the show in which you can watch their argument and all housemates make them understand. But in the house, a few circumstances happen in a different way which causes their fight, and they push each other and it is not appropriate at all in the house according to the Bigg Boss rules. But when the tasks organize by the Bigg Boss at that time all housemates try to win the task so that they can get the advantage.

Other side Bhagyalakshmi talks with the other contestants in the garden area regarding the behavior of the rest housemates, in short, she does small talks. In the Bigg Boss house, everyone knows that they need someone’s support and hence they talk to each other and share their feelings and make some alliances so that when they need that so they can support them without any hesitation because in the show a lot of or turn twists take place.

The show is based on the task and the real action of the celebrities who came in the season to prove themself. Because the makers know that everyone wants to watch something fresh and unscripted format, so this show confers the best entertainment level and the most attractive part of the show is the tasks and the nominations. Because only through the nominations we can get the winner of the season, so do not forget to watch it at the correct time and for more updates stay connected with us.

