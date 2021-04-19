Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Nominations List for Week 10 Voting Will Feature These Six Contestants! – TMT

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 enters its eighth week amidst entertaining drama, fights, and emotional evictions. Six eliminations happened on this season to this point. The host Mohanlal introduced the eviction of the sixth feminine eviction, Bhagyalakshmi. Remya Panicker, Majiziya, Lakshmi Jeyan, Michelle Ann, and Angel Thomas have been the opposite evictions of this season. Nevertheless, Remya Panicker is again in the home as a wildcard entry.

Adoney, Rithu Manthra, and Sai Vishnu entered the nominations for this week. Kidilam Firoz is protected from nominations for yet one more week on this season. Captain Kidilam Firoz was protected from nominations this week.

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Nominated Contestants Week 10

Anoop Krishnan

Rithu Manthra

Sai Vishnu

Dimple bhal

Soorya Menon

Sandhya manoj

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Nominations Job Week 10

The eighth nominations job happened in Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. Bigg Boss introduced an open nominations job and the housemates nominated two of their fellow housemates for the seventh eviction of Bigg Boss Malayalam. This week’s nomination was attention-grabbing due to a number of causes as two contestants are nominated for the second time.

Sandhya Manoj and Sajna/Firoz entered the nominations for subsequent weeks. Manikuttan, Dimple, and Noby are the fortunate contestants out of the whole thing for escaping nominations. Nevertheless, it could be attention-grabbing to see which contestant will get evicted this week.

Sajna/Firoz obtained a most variety of nominations just like final week. Sai Vishnu obtained the second most votes whereas the remainder of the nominations obtained a number of votes.