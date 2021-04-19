Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Nominations List for Week 10 Voting Will Feature These Six Contestants! – TMT

LATEST

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Nominations List for Week 10 Voting Will Feature These Six Contestants!

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 enters its eighth week amidst entertaining drama, fights, and emotional evictions. Six eliminations happened on this season to this point. The host Mohanlal introduced the eviction of the sixth feminine eviction, Bhagyalakshmi. Remya Panicker, Majiziya, Lakshmi Jeyan, Michelle Ann, and Angel Thomas have been the opposite evictions of this season. Nevertheless, Remya Panicker is again in the home as a wildcard entry.

Adoney, Rithu Manthra, and Sai Vishnu entered the nominations for this week. Kidilam Firoz is protected from nominations for yet one more week on this season. Captain Kidilam Firoz was protected from nominations this week.

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Nominated Contestants Week 10

  • Anoop Krishnan
  • Rithu Manthra
  • Sai Vishnu
  • Dimple bhal
  • Soorya Menon
  • Sandhya manoj

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Nominations Job Week 10

The eighth nominations job happened in Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. Bigg Boss introduced an open nominations job and the housemates nominated two of their fellow housemates for the seventh eviction of Bigg Boss Malayalam. This week’s nomination was attention-grabbing due to a number of causes as two contestants are nominated for the second time.

Sandhya Manoj and Sajna/Firoz entered the nominations for subsequent weeks. Manikuttan, Dimple, and Noby are the fortunate contestants out of the whole thing for escaping nominations. Nevertheless, it could be attention-grabbing to see which contestant will get evicted this week.

Sajna/Firoz obtained a most variety of nominations just like final week. Sai Vishnu obtained the second most votes whereas the remainder of the nominations obtained a number of votes.

Easy methods to Vote in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 to save lots of your favourite contestant in Week 10

Easy methods to vote in Hotstar for Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Disney+ Hotstar App?

  1. Open Play Retailer or iOS Appstore in your Cell.
  2. Seek for the ” Disney+ Hotstar ” app and Set up the most recent model.
  3. Now open the Hotstar app.
  4. Go to the “Bigg Boss Malayalam” web page.
  5. Beneath the stream, you will see that an choice to vote.
  6. Click on the “Vote now” button.
  7. Select your Favourite Contestant.
  8. You’ve 50 votes every day to vote for Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 contestants

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Evicted Contestants

  • Lakshmi Jayan (Week 2)
  • Michelle Ann (Week 3)
  • Angel Thomas (Week 4)
  • Remya Panicker (Week 5)
  • Majiziya Bhanu (Week 6)
  • Bhagyalakshmi (Week 7)
  • Sajna and Firoz (Week 8)
  • No Eviction (Week 9)
