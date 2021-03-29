Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Nominations List for Week 7 Voting Will Feature These Eight Contestants! – TheNewsCrunch

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 enters its seventh-week amidst the gripping drama, fights, and shocking evictions. Five eliminations took place in this season so far. The host Mohanlal announced the eviction of the fifth female eviction, Majiziya Bhanu. Remya Panicker, Lakshmi Jeyan, Michelle Ann, and Angel Thomas were the other evictions of this season. Manikuttan’s positive image and Dimple Bhal’s control over her impact on the audience take precedence this season.

Remya Panicker, Majiziya, and Kidilam Firoz entered the nominations for this week. Sandhya is safe from nominations for yet another week in this season. Captain Kidilam Firoz was safe from nominations this week.

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Nominated Contestants Week 7

Ramsan

Nobi

Kidilam firoz

Bhagyalakshmi

Soorya Menon

Sajna and Firoz

Sandhya manoj

Anoop Krishnan

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Nominations Task Week 7

The sixth nominations task took place in Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. Bigg Boss announced a closed room nominations task and the housemates nominated two of their fellow housemates for the second eviction of Bigg Boss Malayalam. This week’s nomination was interesting because of multiple reasons as two contestants are nominated for the first time.

Soorya Menon and Sajna Firoz entered the nominations for subsequent weeks. Manikuttan, Dimple, and captain Sai Vishnu are the lucky contestants out of the whole lot for escaping nominations. However, it would be interesting to see which contestant gets evicted this week.

Sajna/Firoz received a maximum of six nominations similar to last week. Anoop received four nominations. Soorya, Bhagyalakshmi, and Kidilam Firoz received three votes each. However, Ramzan, Noby, and Sandhya received two votes for nominations each.