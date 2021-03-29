ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Nominations List for Week 7 Voting Will Feature These Eight Contestants! – TheNewsCrunch

Avatar
By
Posted on
bigg-boss-malayalam-nominations-week-7
bigg-boss-malayalam-nominations-week-7

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 enters its seventh-week amidst the gripping drama, fights, and shocking evictions. Five eliminations took place in this season so far. The host Mohanlal announced the eviction of the fifth female eviction, Majiziya Bhanu. Remya Panicker, Lakshmi Jeyan, Michelle Ann, and Angel Thomas were the other evictions of this season. Manikuttan’s positive image and Dimple Bhal’s control over her impact on the audience take precedence this season.

Remya Panicker, Majiziya, and Kidilam Firoz entered the nominations for this week. Sandhya is safe from nominations for yet another week in this season. Captain Kidilam Firoz was safe from nominations this week.

Contents hide
1 Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Nominated Contestants Week 7
2 Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Nominations Task Week 7
3 How to Vote in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 to save your favorite contestant in Week 7
3.1 How to vote in Hotstar for Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Disney+ Hotstar App?
3.2 Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Evicted Contestants

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Nominated Contestants Week 7

  • Ramsan
  • Nobi
  • Kidilam firoz
  • Bhagyalakshmi
  • Soorya Menon
  • Sajna and Firoz
  • Sandhya manoj
  • Anoop Krishnan

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Nominations Task Week 7

The sixth nominations task took place in Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. Bigg Boss announced a closed room nominations task and the housemates nominated two of their fellow housemates for the second eviction of Bigg Boss Malayalam. This week’s nomination was interesting because of multiple reasons as two contestants are nominated for the first time.

Soorya Menon and Sajna Firoz entered the nominations for subsequent weeks. Manikuttan, Dimple, and captain Sai Vishnu are the lucky contestants out of the whole lot for escaping nominations. However, it would be interesting to see which contestant gets evicted this week.

Sajna/Firoz received a maximum of six nominations similar to last week. Anoop received four nominations. Soorya, Bhagyalakshmi, and Kidilam Firoz received three votes each. However, Ramzan, Noby, and Sandhya received two votes for nominations each.

How to Vote in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 to save your favorite contestant in Week 7

How to vote in Hotstar for Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Disney+ Hotstar App?

  1. Open Play Store or iOS Appstore in your Mobile.
  2. Search for the ” Disney+ Hotstar ” app and Install the latest version.
  3. Now open the Hotstar app.
  4. Go to the “Bigg Boss Malayalam” page.
  5. Below the stream, you will find an option to vote.
  6. Click the “Vote now” button.
  7. Choose your Favorite Contestant.
  8. You have 50 votes each day to vote for Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 contestants

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Evicted Contestants

  • Lakshmi Jayan (Week 2)
  • Michelle Ann (Week 3)
  • Angel Thomas (Week 4)
  • Remya Panicker (Week 5)
  • Majiziya Bhanu (Week 6)
Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
359
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
332
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
321
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
320
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
317
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
296
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
286
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
273
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
268
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
193
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x