Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Nominations List for Week 8 Voting Will Feature These Five Contestants! – TheNewsCrunch

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 enters its eighth week amidst entertaining drama, fights, and emotional evictions. Six eliminations took place in this season so far. The host Mohanlal announced the eviction of the sixth female eviction, Bhagyalakshmi. Remya Panicker, Majiziya, Lakshmi Jeyan, Michelle Ann, and Angel Thomas were the other evictions of this season. However, Remya Panicker is back in the house as a wildcard entry.

Adoney, Rithu Manthra, and Sai Vishnu entered the nominations for this week. Kidilam Firoz is safe from nominations for yet another week in this season. Captain Kidilam Firoz was safe from nominations this week.

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Nominated Contestants Week 8

  • Adoney
  • Rithu Manthra
  • Sai Vishnu
  • Sajna and Firoz
  • Sandhya manoj

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Nominations Task Week 8

The seventh nominations task took place in Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. Bigg Boss announced a closed room nominations task and the housemates nominated two of their fellow housemates for the seventh eviction of Bigg Boss Malayalam. This week’s nomination was interesting because of multiple reasons as two contestants are nominated for the second time.

Sandhya Manoj and Sajna/Firoz entered the nominations for subsequent weeks. Manikuttan, Dimple, and Noby are the lucky contestants out of the whole lot for escaping nominations. However, it would be interesting to see which contestant gets evicted this week.

Sajna/Firoz received a maximum number of nominations similar to last week. Sai Vishnu received the second most votes while the rest of the nominations received multiple votes.

How to Vote in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 to save your favorite contestant in Week 8

How to vote in Hotstar for Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Disney+ Hotstar App?

  1. Open Play Store or iOS Appstore in your Mobile.
  2. Search for the ” Disney+ Hotstar ” app and Install the latest version.
  3. Now open the Hotstar app.
  4. Go to the “Bigg Boss Malayalam” page.
  5. Below the stream, you will find an option to vote.
  6. Click the “Vote now” button.
  7. Choose your Favorite Contestant.
  8. You have 50 votes each day to vote for Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 contestants

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Evicted Contestants

  • Lakshmi Jayan (Week 2)
  • Michelle Ann (Week 3)
  • Angel Thomas (Week 4)
  • Remya Panicker (Week 5)
  • Majiziya Bhanu (Week 6)
  • Bhagyalakshmi (Week 7)
