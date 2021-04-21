Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Today’s Episode 21st April 2021 Voting Results Two Contestants are In Danger Zone

The preferred actuality TV present Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 is already successful the center of followers. The present is at its fifteenth week and the sport will quickly attain its finale with the highest 5 contestants. The final week was filled with surprises because the host of the present Mohanlal introduced the double eviction. In the long run, Mohanlal revealed that this was a prank and just one contestant will say goodbye to this present. Though, the opposite contestants loved their weekend in Bigg Boss home with their host. The final weekend was an eviction weekend which was an entire shock for housemates.

There have been increased possibilities of Sandhya Manoj and Adoney getting evicted this week however Mohanlal introduced that nobody goes to be evicted. The viewers was already conscious of it that nobody might be evicted as voting traces had been closed for final week. Contestant Sai and Rithu had been nominated final week and Mohanlal introduced that they are going to be protected for this week because the viewers has saved them with large voting.

Then Mohanlal requested Sandhya Manoj and Adoeny to come back out of the home because the viewers has not voted for them. The housemates had been additionally curious to know if they’re leaving the home or not. A few of them had been assured about their eviction and mentioned the nomination. When each of them had been leaving the home they shared their loving moments with housemates and felt proud to be part of this present. Then Mohanlal reconnects to the display and requested them to come back again to the leaving room. Then he introduced that nobody will evict this week which made everybody shocked.

Mohanlal has additionally mentioned prioritizing feminine opinion in the home. Then he requested every of the candidates to equally respect the feminine opinion in every activity as they aren’t getting any desire on this present. The seven contestants have been evicted until now corresponding to Majiziya Bhanu, Lakshmi Jahan, Bhagyalakshmi, Wanna and Firoz, Remya Panicker, Michelle Am, and Angel Thomas. This week the nominated contestants are Rithu Mantra, Dimple Bhal, Sandhya Manoj, Anoop, Sports activities Menon, and Sai Vishnu. The remainder of the contestants nonetheless have an opportunity to develop into the viewers favorite contestant to win the grand finale race. To know extra about this text keep linked to us.