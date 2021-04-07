ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Today’s Episode Written Update: Sajna & Firoz Play The Emotional Act

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 7th April 2021



The most amazing Tv reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3’s upcoming episode starts with where you will watch that Sajna & Firoz will perform an emotional act. Through their actions, they will make them emotional and they fill their eyes with tears they Sajna plays the character of an abnormal lady who carries a baby toy and thinks that it’s a real baby even Firoz also act fabulous and this act will make you feel emotional. All housemates will not able to blink their eyes.

As everyone knows that nowadays all the contestants are going through numerous amazing turns and twists, in which a lot of time we watched the drama. The show has completed more than 50 days and now all the contestants also want to make the show overwhelming because it is the right platform to connect the audience with them so that they can show themself fantabulous and get the uncounted votes through which they can make their journey secure ahead in the show.

When the show began at that time Sai Vishnu is the most controversial player in the house and faced numerous critics inside and outside of the house. But he has a nature which liked by few people and unlike by few people and this is the reason behind that he created haters on social media. But when he realized his mistakes he improved them and makes his wide fanbase, but sometimes the circumstances happen in the wrong way which created some critical situations.

As per the recent sources, it is just a rumour that Bigg Boss is sending Sai Vishnu outside from the house. Because show can not take such steps which affect their Show’s consistency and the TRP Rating. These contestants are giving their best in the show, therefore, the show is continuously maintaining the reputation of it and as we know that in the previous week dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi has evicted from the house due to a lack of voting.

Uncounted Sai Vishnu’s fans come ahead in his support so that he can not evict from the house and they are voting for him as well. In the starting a lot of people were criticizing his game but when he brushed up they all supporting him so that they can watch him ahead in the show. According to his fans, he is a nice player and knows the strategy how to manage the journey ahead in the show and as the result, he is getting appreciation, so do not forget to watch it at the correct time.

